How Does Biden Avoid The Bernie (Von) Trap?

Sequestered as he is in his Wilmington, Delaware, basement, maybe Joe Biden dreams of a cinematic break-out once the COVID-19 outbreak subsides – a sweeping helicopter shot, perhaps, of the Democratic nominee-in-waiting basking in the great outdoors, like Julie Andrews in the opening scene of The Sound of Music.

If so, the soundtrack of Biden’s campaign should also include this ditty: “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Bernie?”

That’s “Bernie” as in Sanders, the Vermont senator and the last impediment between Biden and putting the Democratic race to bed in this primary season.

Why is Sanders a problem? For at least four reasons.

First, he simply won’t go away. Most candidates by this point – drubbed in recent primaries and no real mathematical path to the nomination other than an a frontrunner’s collapse which likely won’t happen – would call it a day.

But not Sanders. He’s vowed to carry on, even though April primaries are being postponed left and right (New York just moved it April 28 vote to June 23). And he’s vowed to show up for an April debate that also could be a virus casualty.

Why the stubbornness? Because Sanders isn’t a Democrat born and/or bred. As an alien presence who enters the party’s presidential bloodstream every four year, he can’t be bullied or pressured to drop out by the likes of Barack Obama or Speaker Pelosi.

The second problem: Sanders can’t be bought off. A frontrunner has a lot of cards to play at this point – offer to settle a rival’s debt, award a cabinet post, an ambassadorship – in exchange for a concession. But money’s not an issue. Sanders’ vast grassroots machine remains very much alive and attentive to the candidate’s quests. One also assumes that Sanders would rather spend his 2021 raging against the machine from his Senate roost rather than enduring Biden cabinet meetings as an administration second banana.

The third problem: Biden could buy peace by buying into the Sanders agenda. But that’s the political equivalent of hitting the all-you-can-eat buffet at a Wuhan wet market.

Let’s take the matter of Medicare-for-All. It polls well, at first glance. But once voters learn the specifics – i.e., say good-bye to your treasured private insurance – the numbers drop. Earlier this month, Sanders lost every Michigan county to Biden, who attacked Sanders’ scheme in a state chock full of union workers protective of their private health benefits. Coincidence?

And there’s a fourth problem: even if Biden took the latter two those steps – made Bernie an offer he couldn’t refuse and reinvented himself as born-again Democratic socialist – it might not matter. A portion of Sanders supports likely won’t vote for Biden regardless of what he says or does.

Even worse for Biden, they’ll vote for President Trump.

The evidence? This ABC News/Washington Post poll, which suggests that 15% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who prefer Sanders for the nomination would vote for Trump in the fall election.

If that were to prove true, then Biden would be looking at a worse scenario than Hillary Clinton in 2016. Per an analysis of the 2016 Cooperative Congressional Election Survey, 12% of Sanders supporters in that election actually cast a vote for Trump.

Where does this leave Biden? Another Sound of Music tune comes to mind: “So Long, Farewell.” Biden should switch from trying to appease the Sanders wing of the party and concentrate instead on independents who ditched his party in 2016 (it’s part of a larger fence-mending operation entailing youth voters in Wisconsin, black voters in Michigan and working-class white voters in Pennsylvania – three constituencies neglected by Hillary in 2016).

That would require Biden to make a pivot that’s suddenly available during the pandemic crisis – re-emerge on the campaign trail as a Washington outsider and an equal-opportunity critic. It’s an opportunity Biden’s already missed once, having failed to take both parties to task for the politics and pork that went into the $2 trillion stimulus package.

Unless Biden figures a way to turn on Washington – not just the Trump presidency, but the swampy way in which both Democrats and Republicans conduct their business – he’s looking at some bad history, one being the wager that voters will toss the incumbent either because they’ve lost confidence in the man or tired of his act (this has happened only three times in the last 12 re-elect years — the elections of 1932, 1980 and 1992).

And the last Washington insider to oust an incumbent president? Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Franklin Roosevelts all were governors (current or past) who ran against both the White House and the district in which it stands. To the extent that an “insider” prevailed in a presidential election, then-Vice President George Bush pulled it off in 1988, as did a then-Sen. Obama in 2008 (though he wasn’t much of an insider, having entered the U.S. Senate in 2005).

A strange presidential year still might work to Biden’s benefit. Trump’s economic Teflon has vanished; a tired electorate may blanche at the thought of four more years of MAGA-induced drama.

Otherwise, it’s the same forecast as four years ago: a Democratic nominee waiting in vain for a Sanders loyalty transfer that won’t materialize.

In others words, “climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow ‘till you find your dream.”

