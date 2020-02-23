How French Wine Master Isabelle Legeron Is Revolutionizing Wine

Isabelle Legeron, Founder of RAW WINE

RAW WINE

For years, Isabelle Legeron has been making waves in wine. In 2009, she was the first woman in France to become a Master of Wine—the most prestigious title in the industry—and she is also one of less than four hundred total Masters of Wine in the world.

Legeron is also the creator of RAW WINE, the largest community in the world of “low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wine products,” as the website explains.

Her work has led her to be named one of “The 2017 Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Fortune, as well as one of “The 50 most influential French people in the world in 2017” by Vanity Fair.

Legeron and the RAW WINE team host fairs all over the world—in London, Berlin, New York, Montreal, and Los Angeles. The fairs attract thousands of people and feature over one hundred growers displaying their natural wine products.

“When I created the fair,” says Legeron, “I was adamant that we need to talk about any additives going into wine, and if wine isn’t vegan or vegetarian friendly. No one talked about that twenty years ago.”

Now, Legeron says, the RAW WINE website receives between fifty and sixty thousand visitors per month. “I think by putting an effort behind it and PR behind it, it has really changed the way people talk about wine,” she says.

Learning to organize the RAW WINE fair was an entire new skill set Legeron had to learn. “I did it without a business plan, without a spreadsheet,” she says. “It was just an idea…I had to become a business person, which I’d never really done before.”

One of the biggest lessons she learned is to trust her instincts. “Learning to just be yourself and trust your instincts for me is very hard because in society nowadays we’ve become thinking animals, and we have to rationalize anything…I really do believe we know what’s right.”

It is her instincts, after all, that led her to found RAW WINE in the first place. “My parents had limited ambitions for what I was to become,” she says, “A local school teacher, a banker, to never move from our village, so I had to move away from those perceived ideas.”

Legeron grew up on a farm that also had a vineyard. Desperate to leave home, she moved to London for college and work, but she quickly grew homesick for the world of wine.

“The smell of wine for me is a very homey smell,” she says. “For some people the smell of baking cookies is very special, for me the smell of fermenting wine is home.”

Despite Legeron’s success, being a woman remains one of her biggest challenges in the business. Legeron is also gay, but she says her gender is a much larger barrier. “I’ve always been super out,” she says. “I don’t even think about my sexuality at all. But I think about my gender a lot.”

Running a business, she says, requires being tough and direct. Sometimes, she has to make difficult decisions to keep the business alive. Her decisions are often considered ruthless, she explains, which she doesn’t think would be the case if she were a man. And the more successful she becomes, she says, the more sexism she experiences.

Still, Legeron isn’t anywhere close to done. She only wants RAW WINE to grow, hoping to hold more events and inspire more people to go raw. She is also currently working on assessing the business’ carbon footprint, as well as the footprint of the growers she works with, to figure out how they can improve.

Legeron has no regrets about pursuing something different than what was expected of her. She says she could never work for something she didn’t believe in. Her advice to other entrepreneurs is to go after your passions.

“I really believe if you have a passion for something, a genuine passion that keeps you awake at night and gives you goosebumps when you think about it, you can make a very successful business out of it.”

Nowadays, she says, consumers are much more interested in a business’s story than they used to be.

“Consumers crave authenticity. They crave real, genuine stories. If you’re able to deliver that about anything, I think you can have a successful business…Do as much research as you can and become the person people will think about for that. It could be anything. You want to produce cardboard boxes? Be the best.”

Source