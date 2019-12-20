How Has Barcelona’s Formation Shaped Their Success In The Last Decade?

Barcelona have undergone a few formational changes during the last decade, with varying degrees of … [+] success. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

We are not just coming to the end of another year, but the end of another decade. And not just any decade. This has been Barcelona’s most successful.

Seven La Liga titles have been secured, along with five Copas del Rey, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and five Spanish Super Cups. Twenty-three titles in 10 years!

At the turn of the decade, Barca were under the spell of former player, Pep Guardiola. His 2010/11 vintage have been described as the club’s best-ever side and it’s hard to disagree. How much would that side have been worth today?!

The likes of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta were in their pomp, and they, along with a willing supporting cast, played Pep’s 4-3-3 to perfection.

It certainly had the desired effect too, with their ability to execute Guardiola’s orders to the letter the main reason why they continued to be so successful under his stewardship.

“The team that interpreted Positional Play in a most extraordinary way was the Barcelona of Pep Guardiola,” Marti Perarnau noted in his book on the maestro.

That side was all about numerical superiority – in all areas of the pitch. What seemed coincidental was actually play-by-plays rehearsed incessantly on the training pitches of La Masia.

Pep had a reason for every movement. A reason why so many players interchanged in his system.

Numerical superiority.

He always hated the phrase tiki-taka, because that implied his teams had possession for possession’s sake, whereas Pep had designed those passages of play so that there was an end point where – on one side of the pitch or the other – Barcelona would have that numerical superiority.

The classic Barca 4-3-3 was most used, but there were occasional changes to 3-4-3 and even 3-3-4 if the game allowed.

Whichever formation was played, it was always with the same philosophy in mind. And boy did it work!

Another ex-player, Luis Enrique, took the reins at the start of the 2014/15 season.

His nod to the past was to again play the 4-3-3 and a 3-4-3, but that was it. Comparisons to both Guardiola and Johan Cruyff would not be entertained by the new man in charge. He was going to do things his way.

That meant not leaning on Positional Play in quite the same way as Pep. Indeed, his signature during his own treble-winning debut campaign, was to allow the transitions to the front three of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, to be lightning quick.

Forget the build up if there was a quicker route to goal. Not quite route one, but a much more economical way of playing.

The 3-4-3 marginalised the likes of Jordi Alba, but freed up Neymar for some mesmeric displays. The Brazilian was able to go about his work without a care in the world, knowing that he still had a fully-stocked midfield behind him, to ‘lock the door’ as it were.

That devil may care attitude was something that would’ve filtered down from the coach directly. A win no matter what. Luis Enrique wanted things done his way or no way, and right down to the incredible comeback win over PSG in 2017, there’s little doubt his was a successful imprint too.

Since Ernesto Valverde has been in the coaching position, there have been serial complaints that Barca have lost their identity and the way of playing that they were known for.

The fact that his side were one game away from an unbeaten league season, and were only derailed from becoming ‘invincible’ because of a ridiculously arranged money-making friendly during the season, has been forgotten.

An unexpected defeat at Roma in the Champions League (and one the following season at Liverpool) have defined the Valverde era thus far.

An era in which the Basque has preferred a fairly basic 4-4-2 formation, morphing occasionally into a 4-3-3 and also a 4-2-3-1, all seemingly with the sole intention of keeping Leo Messi happy, and working a variety of square pegs in round holes in so doing.

Philippe Coutinho didn’t last in a position alien to him and has left on loan to Bayern, Antoine Griezmann is struggling.

More importantly, Barca no longer have control of matches like they did under Pep and Luis Enrique. Valverde seems happy to cede possession, which is at odds with Barca’s usual model.

With speedsters like Ousmane Dembele in the side, the transitions need to be much quicker – as they were under Lucho – but a more conservative way of playing team-wide, dilutes the influence of players such as the Frenchman.

All of that said, at present Barca are on course for their third league title in a row under Valverde, and they remain in every other competition, having just qualified top of their Champions League group.

Whose to say that they won’t start the next decade in the same way they did this?!

