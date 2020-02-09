How Kobe Bryant Cold Called Oprah…Then Won As Oscar

Before Kobe passed away, I had a dream of meeting him and asking a question that’s been burning on the back of my mind:

“How did you win an Oscar in 2 years when it took people like Leonardo Dicaprio over 15 years?”

With the Oscars today, I researched Kobe’s past interviews to find an answer. For those missing him like I do, I hope this story brings some sort of comfort and inspiration.

Jon Youshaei

Let’s be clear: Kobe wasn’t the first athlete to venture beyond sports. Johnny Unitas started bowling alleys. Dwyane Wade built restaurants. Shaq tried to rap, sing. and make movies.

But Kobe did it better. In 2 years after retiring from the NBA, he won an Oscar for his animated short, “Dear Basketball.” To put that in perspective, that means Kobe has the same amount of Oscars as industry legends like Leonardo Dicaprio, Christian Bale, and Jaime Foxx. So how did he win an Oscar so quickly?

The answer comes down to 2 words: cold calling.

During a post-Oscars interview in 2018, Kobe recalled how he cold-called Oprah Winfrey to ask how she built her media company. “I like cold calling people. The first person I called was Oprah. I didn’t understand the business at all, but I loved writing so I called Oprah and she was gracious enough to spend an hour and some change on the phone with me,” Kobe said.

He emphasized it again during a CNBC interview where he said: “What I love doing is cold calling people and getting their book list. What did you read? What did you learn?”

The level of humility it takes to cold call someone for advice is remarkable, even if you’re Kobe Bryant. In fact, it may be even harder if you’re someone like Kobe because he had to swallow his pride. He was a champion on the court, but off of it, he was still a student.

Of course, few of us can dial Oprah on a Tuesday night. But we each have our own versions of an “Oprah” in adjacent industries who we never think to call or email. It’s partially because society tells us that we can only grow up to be one thing. “Do you want to be a firefighter or a doctor?”…but why can’t we be both?

Maybe this is why many of us hate that cringey question we get asked at cocktail parties: “So…what do you do?” It forces us to sum ourselves up in one sentence. You’re a doctor, lawyer, student, secretary, accountant, writer, and so forth. And boom, you’re stereotyped.

But we can pursue more than one profession. Just like Kobe was more than just a jock. Many people, especially those graduating college, are paralyzed by choosing a profession. But here’s what I learned from Kobe: be driven enough to pursue excellence in one profession, but humble enough to explore beyond it.

Initially, that may mean you pursue basketball. Or writing. Or art. It doesn’t matter if the money isn’t there at first. If you stick with it, then you’ll develop a platform that’ll make it easier to transfer between industries and try new things just as Kobe did with cinema. You’ll have a platform to ask advice from experts just as Kobe did with Oprah.

Sure, people may give you a weird look. But Kobe faced the same skeptics.

“When you do something for the majority of your life, people will associate you with that,” he said. “People asked me what I was going to do when I retire, and I said ‘I’m going to become a storyteller’ and they laughed like ‘that’s cute.’”

Other great leaders broke through their own barriers: Steve Jobs went from building computers to helping Pixar produce Toy Story. JK Rowling went from writing about wizards to becoming a civil rights activist and Walt Disney went from an illustrator to designing theme parks.

Maybe that’s why Kobe has pictures of each of those people in his home office.

Kobe’s office featured photos of JK Rowling, Walt Disney and Steve Jobs

Andrew Bernstein

So what’s the bottom line?

Stop trying to sum up yourself in a sentence. You’re complicated. Embrace that. Like Kobe, don’t be afraid to channel your passions from one profession to another.

Rest in peace, Kobe. Thanks for everything you’ve taught me.

