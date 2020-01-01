How Long Has It Been Since We Saw A Supernova?

Orion rising behind the iconic Hoodoos on Highway 10 east of Drumheller, Alberta, near East Coulee, … [+] on a moonless January night, with illumination by starlight and by a nearby yardlight providing some shadows and warmer illumination. Clouds are beginning to move in and are providing the natural star glows. (Photo by: Alan Dyer /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Betelgeuse’s recent fainting spell probably isn’t a prelude to a supernova. The red supergiant star in the right shoulder of the constellation Orion could explode at any time (well, technically it would already have exploded, and we’d just be getting the news about 640 years after the event, since Betelgeuse is about 640 light years away). But although Betelgeuse has gotten dramatically dimmer over the last few weeks, astronomers say the change probably isn’t a symptom of an impending stellar explosion.

That’s good news for any planets in the star’s orbit (human astronomers haven’t detected any exoplanets around Betelgeuse yet, but that doesn’t mean they’re not there; statistically, it’s more likely that they are – and their days are numbered). But it’s disappointing news for Earth-based astronomers and stargazers, who haven’t been able to watch the death of a star with their unaided eyes since 1987, and may not have another chance for centuries.

It’s Been A While

Astronomers tracked down the remnants of Kepler’s Supernova, now formally known as SN 1604.

NASA

In 1987, a supernova called SN 1987A, marked the death of a blue giant star in the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the dwarf galaxies that orbits the Milky Way. 168,000 years after the star ran out of fuel and collapsed in on itself, the light of the resulting explosion reached Earth’s southern hemisphere – preceded a few hours earlier by a series of neutrino bursts.

SN 1987A gave astronomers a rare opportunity to study the death of a massive star in detail (and in fact they’re still studying the remnants of the supernova and the progress of its bow wave through the interstellar space of the Large Magellanic Cloud). It’s also the first time astronomers have been able to use modern methods and instruments to match a supernova to its source in real time, instead of trying to match known supernova remnants to the dates and descriptions in historical accounts.

Before 1987, observers here on Earth hadn’t seen the explosion of a distant star painted across the sky since 1604. Across the northern hemisphere, from Europe to China, the supernova appeared even in the daytime sky for three weeks. European and North American history knows the 1604 supernova as Kepler’s Supernova, after the astronomer Johannes Kepler who described it in his book De stella nova, although he wasn’t the first to observe it.

Kepler’s Supernova was the second in a generation; in 1572, another supernova lit the skies over the northern hemisphere. This one is usually called Tycho’s supernova, in honor of astronomer Tycho Brahe. For centuries, supernovae, comets, and other celestial sights had been seen as omens pointing to the death of kings or the overturning of the existing order – and the supernovae of 1572 and 1604 actually did help challenge the existing order. During the Renaissance, Christian doctrine and scientific consensus held that the heavens were stable, perfect, and unchanging, so obviously the sudden new light in the sky must be something in Earth’s atmosphere. But Tycho Brahe, Galileo Galilei, and others noticed that the bright new stars didn’t seem to move in relation to anything else in the sky, which meant they must be very far away – part of the unchangeable heavens, which turned out to be very changeable indeed.

Wait And See

Supernovae aren’t exactly uncommon in the universe. A star dies a fiery death in one of the galaxies we can see every few days, but you need powerful, specialized telescopes to observe them. If you want to see a supernova with your own unaided eyes, you’ve got to wait for a star to explode here in the Milky Way (or in one of our satellite galaxies, like the Large Magellanic Cloud) – a star like Betelgeuse, for instance.

But maybe we’re putting too much pressure on Betelgeuse to perform. There are other options (and they’re all far enough away to pose no threat to Earth-based observers)! Eta Carinae, a blue supergiant 8,000 light years away, is perilously close to the end of its life, and its death throes will light up the night skies here on Earth for weeks. If you can wait a few million years, Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo, will put on an impressive show when its stellar fuel runs out, too.

Actually, one or two supernovae a century send shockwaves rippling outward through the Milky Way – but we don’t get to see most of them. From our vantage point on one of the Milky Way’s spiral arms, there’s a lot of gas and dust blocking our view of things closer to the galactic core. That means we miss out on shows like GL1.9+0.3, the remnants of a white dwarf star that exploded near the center of our galaxy no more than 200 years ago.

