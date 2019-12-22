How Many Viewers Watched Eddie Murphy Host ‘Saturday Night Live?’

rave reviews from critics for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig over the almost-holiday weekend. Turns out viewers were into it, too.

The comedian’s much-anticipated return to the NBC late-night show generated SNL’s biggest audience in more than two years. Murphy, who joined the program at 19 and left in 1984 as a superstar, also lifted Saturday Night Live to a tie for highest-rated entertainment program of the season so far among adults 18-49.

The show averaged a 2.5 Nielsen fast national rating in the demographic advertisers like to target, tying with the September season premiere of Fox’s hit The Masked Singer for the best rating this season.

It marked the highest-rated episode for any comedy on TV since the series finale of CBS’s The Big Bang Theory posted a 3.2 last May.

Among total viewers, Saturday’s SNL averaged 9.921 million, the best for the show since Melissa McCarthy hosted the season finale in May 2017, averaging 10.382 million viewers.

Murphy’s appearance gave Saturday Night Live a huge boost over its season-long performance. Saturday’s episode doubled the program’s season-to-date average of 1.25 in 18-49s, and it was up 68% over its season average of almost 6 million viewers per episode.

Murphy brought back many of his most beloved characters from his SNL days in the early 1980s. Mr. Robinson, Buckwheat, Velvet Jones and Gumby all made appearances, and the opening monologue featured cameos from fellow Saturday Night Live alums Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock as well as Dave Chappelle.

Of course, these days live-plus-same-day-playback ratings don’t tell the whole story for any TV program, and the Murphy-hosted SNL will undoubtedly see huge gains with DVR and digital playback as well as YouTube viewings.

NBC says nearly a third of all SNL viewing minutes this season come from digital sources.

” readability=”53.122216724394″>

Eddie Murphy reprised many of his most famous “SNL” characters, such as Buckwheat, while hosting … [+] “Saturday Night Live.”

Corbis via Getty Images

Eddie Murphy got rave reviews from critics for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig over the almost-holiday weekend. Turns out viewers were into it, too.

The comedian’s much-anticipated return to the NBC late-night show generated SNL’s biggest audience in more than two years. Murphy, who joined the program at 19 and left in 1984 as a superstar, also lifted Saturday Night Live to a tie for highest-rated entertainment program of the season so far among adults 18-49.

The show averaged a 2.5 Nielsen fast national rating in the demographic advertisers like to target, tying with the September season premiere of Fox’s hit The Masked Singer for the best rating this season.

It marked the highest-rated episode for any comedy on TV since the series finale of CBS’s The Big Bang Theory posted a 3.2 last May.

Among total viewers, Saturday’s SNL averaged 9.921 million, the best for the show since Melissa McCarthy hosted the season finale in May 2017, averaging 10.382 million viewers.

Murphy’s appearance gave Saturday Night Live a huge boost over its season-long performance. Saturday’s episode doubled the program’s season-to-date average of 1.25 in 18-49s, and it was up 68% over its season average of almost 6 million viewers per episode.

Murphy brought back many of his most beloved characters from his SNL days in the early 1980s. Mr. Robinson, Buckwheat, Velvet Jones and Gumby all made appearances, and the opening monologue featured cameos from fellow Saturday Night Live alums Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock as well as Dave Chappelle.

Of course, these days live-plus-same-day-playback ratings don’t tell the whole story for any TV program, and the Murphy-hosted SNL will undoubtedly see huge gains with DVR and digital playback as well as YouTube viewings.

NBC says nearly a third of all SNL viewing minutes this season come from digital sources.