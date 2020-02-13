How My Love For Reality TV Tripled My Income

If you’re an entrepreneur, you’ve probably felt the anxiety from feeling like you’re not in control of your time, even though you work for yourself. You’re doing so many things to build your business and attain your financial goals, but don’t feel like you’re on track to achieve the goals.

To learn more about how entrepreneurs could address this, I reached out to Whitney A. White, founder of Take Back Your Time, a coaching program that helps helps high achievers get on a clear path to achieving the goals that matter to them most.

White’s journey started when she moved to a new city with an infant and no family around. White had just quit her job to focus on her innovation practice full-time though it wasn’t making any money yet. Four years later she’d built a successful innovation practice working with startup CEOs, corporate executives and nonprofit leaders that tripled her earnings from her past jobs.

Whitney credits her love of reality TV with helping her realize that she wanted the freedom to have downtime to unwind day-to-day and generally enjoy life in the present.

This love of her downtime (and reality tv) prompted her to create the principles behind Take Back Your Time in her own life.

I asked White to give us her tips on how she tripled her income by creating more space in her life.

1. Prioritize Outcomes Over Activity

When you’re good at what you do and are ambitious, you can find yourself in a position where you are pulled in so many directions. White was in this position and wasn’t able to focus on the goals she had for her life. “I had to get really clear on what I wanted my life to look like and identify the outcomes that would get me there.” she said.

This approach helped her filter through the noise and assess everything she was doing against her goals. That enabled her to home in on the things that aligned with her desired outcomes and put her on the path to attaining them.

2. Eliminate Low-Value Tasks

A lot of ambitious entrepreneurs often find themselves trying to get everything on their to-do lists done. So, what are we to do now that we’ve identified a lot of things on our to-do list that don’t point us toward our goals? “Simply do not do them!” said Whitney.

Whitney explained that this is a mindset shift she had to go through, understanding that everything on her to-do list didn’t have to get done. What needed to get done were the tasks critical to moving her towards the outcomes she had identified for herself. With clear brain space, she was able to take control of her day and get those critical tasks done.

3. Delegate

Now we understand that not every task has to get done and have identified the critical tasks that will move our business forward. However, you aren’t the only ones who can do the things that are critical to the outcomes you’re trying to attain. There are other people out there with the skills to get those tasks done. Whitney’s advice is to “find the right tasks to delegate and the right people to delegate them to.” Seems simple, but you’d be amazed how complicated we can make it.

Once White delegated tasks she didn’t need to do, her income really started to take off. “I was able to be laser-focused on the areas where I added differentiated value. Not only did that focus put me on the path to tripling my income, but I started to feel powerful because I was operating at my peak level.” says White.

4. Give Yourself Permission To Be Happy

“I love watching hours of reality television and being in control of my time allowed me to carve out time to do that when I wanted.” Here’s what sparked Whitney’s shift. “Letting go of the myth that I shouldn’t love it, or that I should give up things I take pleasure in, allowed me to put a framework in place that freed up time in my day and allowed me to only work on critical tasks. This has been a game changer for my business.”

White bucked that myth and gave herself permission to be happy in the present. This sparked her journey to “take back her time” and in the process triple her income. That didn’t happen magically. She did the work of prioritizing outcomes over activity, eliminating low-value tasks, delegating to people who could competently take things off her plate, in addition to giving herself permission to be happy. Perhaps you’ll join her in doing that work!

