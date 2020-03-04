How Overcoming Hardship Helped This Female Executive Rise To The Top

Within 18 months in 2011, Leslie Monson and her family experienced a series of personal trials and intense situations. First, her son suffered a traumatic hand injury in a treadmill accident, which resulted in third-degree fusion burns requiring a series of surgeries over the next four years. A short while later, her daughter was born and immediately was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect requiring open-heart surgery. Then, just when Monson and her family were celebrating their youngest child’s release from the doctor’s care with no restrictions, her husband was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

While enduring hardships to her family, Leslie Monson rose to the top as a marketing executive with … [+] Ballard Brands.

Leslie Monson

Today, thankfully, all family members are healed and recovered. But facing these hardships didn’t slow Monson down. On the contrary, during this challenging time, Monson rose within her organization to become the only current female executive at Ballard Brands. She believes that the key learnings she took with her from her difficulties, including not being hindered by giving into your fears, have led her to this point where she feels empowered as a successful female entrepreneur.

“Life has a crazy way of putting things into perspective,” says Monson. “I can honestly say that those three instances were some of the toughest obstacles I have faced. What I have taken away from these experiences is that life is about faith – in God, in medical teams, in family. Also, I’ve learned that because of my experience, I can help others by counseling them. I have supported many mothers of children with heart defects and donated to organizations related to heart health. Most recently, Ballard Brands sponsored a two-year-old heart patient from the Philippines. There is much beauty to be found in facing challenges and rising above them to help others. That’s truly what life is about.”

Monson enjoys leading her team as CMO for Ballard Brands.

Ballard Brands

As Chief Marketing Officer for Ballard Brands, Monson is always looking for the next big spark or tipping point for consumers. Ballard Brands is a hospitality and food service business that owns, operates and manages restaurants and food and beverage concepts across America and internationally. The company portfolio includes PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, WOW American Eats, Boardhouse Serious Sandwiches, the wholesale brand New Orleans Roast Coffee, and Ideation Hospitality, which, in partnership with Garces Restaurant Group, runs 13 restaurants. Her team works to enhance each company’s profitability, brand strategy and brand equity.

A creative person at heart, Monson enjoys inspiring the people who work alongside her. She says she resonates with the concept of the “servant leader” by valuing other’s opinions, developing trust, helping people learn, and encouraging them to know that they are valued and making a difference each day. “I also love watching and learning how an internal spark and emotion can drive and change a person’s behavior,” she says. “I enjoy coming to work each day because I am truly doing what I love.”

Leslie Monson feels overcoming hardship has helped put things in perspective and made her a stronger … [+] leader.

Ballard Brands

Being a mother to two little ones, a wife to a high school principal, and the CMO at a growing company is a constant juggling act, Monson says. “Just like all other hard-working women out there trying to pull off perfection (which isn’t humanly possible), we have to know when we have hit a limit, take a step back and regroup. There’s a lot coming at us each day. I often times attack what is coming for me first, focusing on what is here this very day. I have a great support system in the team I work with as well as my family at home. They are willing to assist whenever possible.”

To people looking to tap into their life purpose, Monson offers the same advice she has given to her previous mentees at the Loyola University New Orleans business school and many others along the way. “Do what makes you uncomfortable. If it’s interviewing, go on lots of interviews and refine those skills until you are comfortable. If it’s speaking in front of people, join a group like Toastmasters and improve those speaking skills to build your confidence. You will improve your skill sets, make excellent contacts and strengthen your weaknesses.” In addition, Monson emphasizes, it’s important to always maintain a great attitude towards life, no matter what difficulties you might be facing.

Source