How Plaza Premium Lounge’s Song Hoi-See Transformed The Airport Experience

Song Hoi-see of Plaza Premium says it has 70% market share of global independent lounge traffic.

Jocelyn Tam for Forbes Asia

It was his own frustration with air travel that inspired Malaysian Song Hoi-see to get into the airport lounge business. “I founded this business out of my own bad experience,” says the 62-year-old founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group International, which he launched in 1998.

Today Song’s Plaza Premium—of which he owns 100%—claims to be the world’s largest independent airport lounge operator, managing more than 70 lounges in 46 airports in 22 countries across four continents. Its roughly 5,000 employees serve more than 16 million passengers annually, nearly one in every 116 international air travelers.

Despite the coronavirus shock on the travel industry, Song remains optimistic on air travel’s long-term future—after all, he’s already survived two previous crises, the Asia financial crisis and the SARS outbreak. He is now investing more than $100 million in an aggressive expansion plan that includes adding airport hotels and upgrades of existing lounges.

Reception at Aerotel Beijing

Courtesy of Plaza Premium Group

Song’s story is part of a larger one of the transformation of airports from utilitarian way stations into showcase destinations, especially in the major hub airports competing with each other in Asia and the Middle East for passenger traffic.

“Gone are the days when airport operators defined themselves solely as infrastructure providers,” says Dimitri Coll, director for airport service quality at Airports Council International World. “Increasingly they are sophisticated, innovative, and competitive businesses in their own right, and customer experience has become a key business driver.”

Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai

Courtesy of Plaza Premium Group

Today, airports offer shopping malls, dining, gyms, entertainment and culture. South Korea’s Incheon International Airport has free nap spaces, shower facilities and an ice skating rink, while Singapore’s new Jewel facility at Changi Airport is a shopping complex that includes the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, tropical gardens and a giant glass atrium. The $2.6 billion Skycity project, covering 25ha and being built next to Hong Kong International Airport, will offer entertainment, shopping and dining to travelers and residents.

It wasn’t always like this. Song was a globetrotting banker flying business class for the former Lehman Brothers in the late 1980s, first in New York and then Hong Kong. In 1991, though, he quit to become an entrepreneur, opening a serviced office business called Plaza Business Centre.

As an entrepreneur, he could then only afford coach. Plunged into the no-frills wilderness of economy class, Song saw opportunity: if airline lounges were serving even 1 of every 100 passengers, the remainder represented a massive, untapped market. “If I could start a business to service these people, the business should work,” he recalls during an exclusive interview at his company’s headquarters overlooking Hong Kong International Airport.

Song opened his first lounge in July 1998 in Hong Kong’s then-brand new international airport, and open his second lounge a few weeks later in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Doubling as his office, that first lounge—with close to $130,000 monthly rent—almost broke him. “I soon ran out of money,” says Song. It didn’t help that the Asia financial crisis was in full swing at the time.

Despite the crisis, money started to roll in that summer when he signed his first corporate client, Citibank. It took six months, he says, to convince the bank that adding his lounge to its cardholder loyalty program would be a good idea. “It’s unique value—it was the world’s first airport lounge open to all travelers—that won them over in the end,” Song says. “It was not easy because it was a new business.”

Business slowly grew over the next several years, helped as Asia and air traffic in the region recovered. Song tided himself over by selling the serviced office business for an undisclosed amount in 2005 to U.K.-listed Regus, now known as IWG, earning what he says was a tidy profit.

The Citi deal established what remains Plaza Premium’s business model: while passengers can dole out between $45 and $50 for two hours of access to the lounge, most use loyalty points earned from reward programs with other merchants. Plaza Premium rents space from the airport and then collects a fee from merchants for each loyalty customer it serves.

Eventually, Plaza Premium was able to sign up other big clients, including American Express and HSBC, that together contribute 8.8 million visitors a year to his lounges. “All these privileges are very well-received by our customers,” says Lawrence Li, head of credit cards and unsecured lending business in Hong Kong at Citi—also still a client.

As first mover, Song claims a huge lead over rivals. While industry data is scant, Plaza Premium says it has 70% market share of global independent lounge traffic (excluding lounges operated directly by the airlines themselves). Song won’t divulge specifics, but says sales over the past five years have grown 20% a year on average, with lounges in Asia contributing 70% of total sales, and that the company has been profitable for most of its 21 years. He has been quoted saying that he has been offered as much as $1 billion to sell the business.

Song’s company also manages at least 45 lounges for airlines, including Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways. In 2014, London’s Heathrow airport asked Song to open a lounge as an alternative to its own long-time local lounge operator. Since opening one lounge there, Song has opened five more at Heathrow and an airport hotel, and he runs three lounges in the Hong Kong airport.

Plaza Premium has a bright future. Notwithstanding the recent skid in air travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, industry growth is pointing skyward. The number of people traveling by air has been growing at roughly 7% a year for five years, with airports worldwide handling 1.8 billion international passengers in 2018, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Traffic in Asia is likely to bounce back strongly once the virus threat fades away, says Vinoop Goel, regional director for airports and external relations for Asia-Pacific at the International Air Transport Association. “If we look at the SARS outbreak in 2003, monthly international passenger traffic returned to precrisis levels within nine months,” Goel says.

Song sees the best opportunities in China, India and Indonesia, rather than the mature U.S. market. “Most airports in America are very old. It’s very challenging for them to find space,” he says. “It takes time. That’s why we are expanding faster in the Asia Pacific.”

As China opens airport services to foreign investment, Song already has a foot in the door. For the past several years, Plaza Premium has managed lounges at airports in Beijing and Guangzhou. More recently it began operating a lounge in Shanghai with China Eastern Airlines.

Inspired by passengers sleeping on airport floors, Song has also diversified Plaza Premium into airport hotels, opening 12 Aerotels in just four years, including one in September at Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport and another in October at Heathrow. Aerotels are set up for traveler needs, offering hourly rates and round-the-clock check-in. He’s also upgrading his lounges with a la carte dining, whisky bars and other amenities and services.

Song, who estimates he spends half his time shuttling between airports to visit his lounges, nowadays gets help from his two children: daughter Mei Mei works in Plaza Premium’s marketing and branding department and her younger brother Jonathan in global strategic development.

Song says there’s no pressure on them to take over. “My children were not allowed to come to work for me before working outside. They can leave the company anytime,” he says. As for him, “I enjoy every minute. I will quit if I don’t enjoy it.”

