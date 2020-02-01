How Soccer Legend Masal Bugduv’s Dream Move To The Premier League Unraveled

PARIS, FRANCE – November 14: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France has his shot blocked by Ion Jardan #15 of … [+] Moldova during the France V Moldova, 2020 European Championship qualifying group H match at Stade de France on November 14th 2019 in Paris, France (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

It was the illustrious Sid Lowe that started me off. On Thursday, with the winter transfer winter on its last legs, Sid tweeted about the “transfer rubbish” that we have to endure and it got me thinking.

Transfer rumors have all been part and parcel of the game but the advent of social media means that anyone with 15 seconds on their hands can pump out their very own “exclusive.”

With a bit of “luck” from a few retweets, it doesn’t need much to fan the flames. In a matter of hours, your “ITK” story could have gained traction with bloggers, and media websites picking up the story.

“According to,” “ It’s being reported,” “I understand,” are just some of the weasel words used by writers and pundits to provide themselves with plausible deniability when the story turns out to be a complete fabrication. There again, do they really care as long as it provides clicks?

But what does this have to do with the legendary Masal Bugduv?

Bugduv first came to the world’s attention nearly 12 years ago as 16-year-old Moldavian soccer prodigy. He made his debut for Olimpia Bălți (now Zaria Bălți) as a 15-year-old and scored hat-trick in a Cup game.

With Moldova looking to make the most of its new found talent it did not take long for Bugduv to make his first senior international appearance in May 2008. He came on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw against Armenia.

The teenager helped to set up the equalizer with just 10 minutes left after beating two defenders and unleashing a shot that the Armenian goalkeeper could only parry and a Moldovan attacker did the rest.

The world is always on the look out for the “next great player” so it did not take long for news of Bugduv’s ability to hit the mainstream media.

The Times of London ranked Bugduv in their list of the world’s 50 best young footballers – he was #30 and received a very flattering write-up. Goal.com was another that picked up the story and there were others.

Very soon Bugduv was being linked with a move to the Premier League. His agent Sergei Yulikov was seen leaving Arsenal’s offices and Liverpool was ready to spend £5million to sign the player, who was, by this time, being referred to as a bargain.

Bugduv’s future became a source of debate on fan chat sites. It was all very exciting stuff.

So, how come Bugduv never made it to the Premier League or any other league for that matter?

It all started to unravel when Soccerlens.com started to peel the onion. Soccerlens started to pick away at the story and quickly found out that although Olimpia Bălți existed, Masal Bugduv did not.

Bugduv was simply a figment of someone’s imagination. An imagination that was smart enough to plant little pieces of information and to patiently build on some writers and readers need to be ahead of the wave.

The charade collapsed in early 2009 but it took until 2017 for the perpetrator of this wonderful hoax to be unmasked.

You can find out who was behind the prank by clicking on the story by Rory Smith that ran in the New York Times in 2017. An adjunct to the article was the story of the twitter account @indykaila which now has close to 300,000 followers.

If you get upset like Sid Lowe at the transfer rubbish we’re fed, and you follow a twitter account like @indykaila, you may realise that you are part of the problem.

