How That Chilling ‘Hunters’ Opener Helped Set The Stage For Season 1, According To Creator David Weil

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

***WARNING! The following contains spoilers for the very first episode of Hunters on Amazon Prime!***

The Hunt is upon us, chaverim! All 10 episodes of Hunters Season 1 are now streaming on Amazon Prime and with them, the swift stroke of Jewish justice. Inspired by the Holocaust experiences of creator David Weil’s grandmother, the historical thriller follows a motley crew of covert Nazi hunters in 1977 New York. However, the feature-length pilot (“In the Belly of the Whale”) does not start off by introducing us to the titular group of Semitic avengers.

Instead, we get a gut punch of an opening sequence with Biff Simpson (played by Dylan Baker), a seemingly normal and wholesome American citizen with a high-ranking position in the Carter Administration’s State Department. His idyllic family barbecue (naturally set to the Bob Seger’s “Night Moves”) takes a very, very, very dark turn when one of Simpson’s new colleagues, Carl Hirsch (Stephen Pilkington), shows up with his wife, Helen (Izabella Miko), who recognizes Biff as “The Butcher of Arlav,” a Nazi who murdered her entire family during World War II.

“It was one of the first scenes I ever wrote,” Weil told me during a recent phone conversation. “I think I wanted it to feel like a microcosm of what the show is. It begins as this kind of utopic, ‘70s Brady Bunch sitcom and then very slowly, you feel a little off kilter and a little unnerved. And then the poppy sort of utopia begins to descend into this scintillating unease and then into this direct, overt horror.”

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Hirsch’s wife becomes understandably manic, dropping a pie and shouting “Nazi! Nazi!”, and demanding that someone call the police. It’s harrowing to say the least, but things get even crazier when Biff, dropping his phony southern accent for his true German one, pulls out a gun and kills not only his accuser, but his own family and friends. Even the man’s young children (or “tainted swine” as Simpson calls them) are slaughtered in cold blood. After all, the grand Nazi conspiracy of setting up a Fourth Reich in the U.S. cannot be exposed at any cost.

It’s shocking, bold, provocative, unforgettable, and one a helluva way to acquaint viewers with a new series. But that’s the point. You’re meant to be filled with an undiluted mixture of terror and anger over what the main villains are capable of, which is—spoiler alert!—everything.

“I think that’s what the show is,” continued Weil. “The experience for people like my grandmother growing up in Poland was, ‘Oh, but we’re Polish, they won’t come after us. We’ll be fine.’ And I think slowly, society began to devolve to the point where they were put into the ghetto and then taken to concentration camps.”

As mentioned above, Biff’s despicable actions in the very first scene are representative of all the Hitler worshippers depicted in Hunters. Weil has no interest (and rightly so) in presenting a moral gray area for these people; these murderers and torturers of 11 million innocent souls during one of the worst genocides in human history. They are pure evil and will stop at nothing to get a second shot at snuffing out lives on an unprecedented scale. From the moment Simpson pulls that trigger and verbally torments Helen one last time, we’re fervently rooting for the eponymous vigilante group to take down as many Aryan f***ers as they can.

“One of the things that the show is really about, is preventing something like the Holocaust from happening ever again,” finished Weil. “I think this show allows us to go onto that ride of, ‘Oh my god, this is happening in our society, today in America. In ’77, but also in 2020.’ We should be afraid of the warning signs, so-to-speak, because evil is always lurking right behind the corner.”

Dylan Baker as Biff Simpson in “Hunters.”

Courtesy of Christopher Saunders/Amazon

Hunters stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, Tiffany Boone, Josh Radnor, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Saul Rubinek, Kate Mulvany, and Lena Olin.

