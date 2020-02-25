How The Giants’ Coaching Staff Is Building Camaraderie

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting … [+] combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Giants head coach Joe Judge and his staff are living the college life these days.

Well, not quite. While the living arrangements do mimic dormitory life, the coaches haven’t exactly been throwing wild parties.

Judge, who spoke with reporters at the NFL combine Tuesday, spoke about the unique challenges he’s faced with his staff, which he built from scratch over several weeks, and how that camaraderie has been coming together.

“It’s a unique situation when you have a new staff kind of coming together at the same time,” he said. “And you’re not adding a single guy, you’re adding an entire staff. Uh, the unique thing is all of our families are somewhere else. So we’re at an apartment complex down the street from the stadium, and it’s basically like a college dorm—not that we’re having Toga parties, but just in terms of were together all the time.”

That camaraderie has not only helped the members of Judge’s staff—the latest of whom is Amos Jones, added this week as a game management specialist—bond, but also develop clearer visions regarding how they hope to take the Giants to the Promised Land.

“We’re commuting back and forth. We’re constantly talking ball. We’re in early, we’re working late, you know, so this is a great time for us to build that camaraderie and relationships that will carry us forward throughout the season,” Judge said.

That trust and cohesiveness is something that cannot be understated as on previous staffs, that camaraderie wasn’t always as visible on game day.

But just as Judge recognizes how important it is for the football players to come together and function under one brain, the same applies to the coaching staff.

“You know, one thing I remember is the football season is a long season. And once you come together, it’s like a submarine. And when those doors close, you go into water. It’s just you and the team look at each other on a daily basis,” he said.

“You have to establish, you know, throughout the spring and training camp who you are and the relationships you have that’ll carry you through the tough times because there’s going to be a point where the outside is not so rosy. And right now it’s all big expectations and a lot of positive. Like there’s going to be a point where on the outside, it’s very dark and gloomy, and you’ve got to make sure you have the trust in each other inside that you can get through those times.”

The Giants will begin their off-season program on April 6, which according to the NFL calendar, is the earliest teams with new head coaches can commence their off-season activities.

Judge has been leaving no stone unturned in his quest to have his staff ready for the players when they arrive. He brought his entire staff with him to the combine, where, in addition to conducting draft related business, they’ve been working on schemes and other elements of the program they want to run this year so that they can hit the ground running.

“It’s very important we don’t lose this time as a staff to get on the same page, so when the players show up on April 6 that we have answers, and we can start moving in the direction,” Judge said.

“It’s also important with the draft process that we come out of here with a better understanding of the players we’re looking to add to our roster. There are going to be other opportunities after this through pro days, private workouts, 30 visits, that we can dive deeper into certain players.

“But this may be the most exposure we get with certain players going into the process. It’s important that whatever questions we need answered, we clear them up as best as possible.”

