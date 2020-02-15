Home Finance How The IRS Will Pay You Back —If Your Income Is Within This Range
How The IRS Will Pay You Back —If Your Income Is Within This Range

written by Forbes February 15, 2020
For the 2020 tax year — you have some time on this — the income limits are slightly higher. The IRS has a handy EITC assistant to help you determine if you qualify.

I’ll be honest with you. Like a lot of folks, I’ve had some bad years income wise. Running your own business in changing market conditions is often challenging.

I rarely crow about the U.S. tax code, but if your income drops significantly, you may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

What’s great about the EITC, is that if you qualify, you can get a refund simply based on your income and the taxes you paid. And it’s not terribly complicated.

Better yet, the more children you claim as dependents, the greater the refund. Here are the guidelines for the 2019 tax year (if you’re filing now):

Income Limits

  • Filing Status Matters. It depends if you’re filing single, head of household, widowed or married filing jointly. The range is from $15,570 for singles/head of household/widowed (with no children) to $55,592 for those married/filing jointly with three children.
  • Investment Income Limit. Investment income must be $3,600 or less for the year.
  • Maximum Credit Amounts. The maximum amount of credit for Tax Year 2019 is:
  • $6,557 with three or more qualifying children
  • $5,828 with two qualifying children
  • $3,526 with one qualifying child
  • $529 with no qualifying children

For the 2020 tax year — you have some time on this — the income limits are slightly higher. The IRS has a handy EITC assistant to help you determine if you qualify.

