How The SBA Can Leverage Corona Dollars And Develop Future Unicorns

Good to see that the government is coming to an agreement to help Americans and America’s entrepreneurs. The program seems to be well thought out if I correctly understand what it will include:

Give loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses immediately

Forgive the loans if the entrepreneurs target the funds to certain expenses, such as employee salaries and overhead to keep the business alive until America and the world reopens again.

This program allows entrepreneurs to stay in business – but with no business. This means they have employees but with few customers and vastly decreased sales.

This means that there is a huge untapped asset — time. Entrepreneurs have time and employees have time. What do we do with this time? We are paying for it anyway. So it would be useful if we could channel all this time to benefit our future. To build unicorns.

Could we use this time to build a new generation of emerging ventures to create a new American venture renaissance. And do it all over the country and not just in Silicon Valley. Can this be done?

Here are the constraints:

Entrepreneurs and their employees have time but not much capital to build something new

We don’t know how long this hiatus will last

The entrepreneurs will have to spend a little extra time when this national nightmare ends to bring their existing businesses back to life

We need to help entrepreneurs all over the country and not just in a few pockets of wealth

Venture capital (VC) only seems to help a few and mainly in Silicon Valley.

So what should the SBA do in addition to what they will do to make their lending-granting program more productive? Here are some suggestions.

1. Learn from America’s most successful entrepreneurs who also took off with limited capital

For America’s billion-dollar entrepreneurs, limited capital was not a constraint. Only 1% got VC after developing their opportunity. 5% got it after proving their strategy by taking off with limited capital. 18% got VC after proving their strategy and leadership. 76% never got it. They grew with limited capital. Our current entrepreneurs can benefit by knowing how the billion-dollar entrepreneurs did it.

2. Promote the skills used by 99% of America’s most successful entrepreneurs to take off with limited capital

Nearly every billion-dollar entrepreneur found emerging trends and jumped on it at the right time. Gates and Jobs jumped on the PC trend. Page and Brin jumped on the Internet trend. Zuckerberg jumped on the linking trend. Kalanick jumped on the sharing trend. Steve Ells of Chipotle jumped on the organic food trend. He wanted to start a restaurant. But switched to the quick-serve format in organic food, as the organic food trend was emerging, and became a dominating company in the trend. Can the SBA encourage entrepreneurs who use their program, or do not use it, to take any excess time they have to consider testing new ventures in emerging industries. And potentially build some unicorns.

3. Dispel the myth that venture capital is essential to build giant ventures.

As I have noted many times before, VC only helps 20/100,000 ventures. VCs fund 100/ 100,000 and fail on 80. Most of their successes have been in Silicon Valley. Most importantly, VCs fund AFTER Aha! Entrepreneurs are on their own from idea to Aha. So remind entrepreneurs that they have to take off without VC and can take off without VC by learning how.

4. Encourage more entrepreneurs to build ventures with limited capital.

I would suggest regional competitions and a national competition to encourage more entrepreneurs to build growth ventures with limited capital. The goal of the competition should be to encourage, recognize and reward entrepreneurs to grow the most with the least – without losing money. So see who has the highest increase in sales with the least increase in assets (and maybe deduct increase in retained earnings), while not losing money. Give them huge rewards. This would encourage more to focus on the right goal — building value, not focus on the wrong goal — raise money, and recognize those who are able to do this. Teach entrepreneurs how to do this, if needed. Promote the behavior that is good for America.

The benefits of such a program include:

Optimum use of time available. If history is an indicator, some entrepreneurs will use this hiatus well. With this program, the SBA can encourage everyone.

Use of emerging trends. Nearly every billion-dollar entrepreneur used an emerging trend. This will be a formal program to encourage all entrepreneurs to consider this growth tool.

Focus on growth and the future. It would be great for our economy, when this virus is tamed, if we could not only snap back but take off. This program can help.

MY TAKE: Every program can be made extraordinary with the right catalyst. This new SBA program is needed. Let’s make it extraordinary by encouraging the right skills and entrepreneurs for future growth.

