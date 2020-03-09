Home Technology How To Best View The First Supermoon Of 2020: The Full Worm Moon
Technology

How To Best View The First Supermoon Of 2020: The Full Worm Moon

written by Forbes March 9, 2020
kasabubu of pixabay / public domain

The full Moon is always a spectacular sight: the night sky’s brightest object by far.

Getty

At 100% illumination, it’s ~2000 times brighter than the next brightest object, Venus.

Rex Boggs / flickr

On Monday night, March 9, Earth will experience the full Worm Moon, the first of two consecutive supermoons.

Brian Koberlein

Just 13 hours later, the Moon will reach perigee: the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth.

Tomruen / Wikimedia Commons

The full Moon aligning with perigee is what makes this astronomical event a supermoon.

Wikimedia Commons user Tomruen.

Compared to an average full Moon, supermoons are 7% larger and 15% brighter.

Getty

In the Americas, the Moon will appear brightest in the early part of the night, located near the eastern horizon.

Getty

In Europe and Africa, peak brightness occurs as perigee approaches a few hours after maximum fullness, closer to midnight.

Getty

In Asia and Australia, the Moon achieves maximum brightness during March 10th’s pre-dawn hours, located in the western skies.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images/E. Siegel

The next supermoon, on the night of April 7/8, will be 2020’s brightest, ~0.5% brighter than this year’s full Worm Moon.

Orion 8 / Wikimedia Commons

Looking ahead, the brightest supermoon in decades will occur on November 25, 2034, where an exceptionally close perigee and the Moon’s full phase occur just 27 minutes apart.

Getty

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more. Source

