How To Best View The First Supermoon Of 2020: The Full Worm Moon

The full Moon is always a spectacular sight: the night sky’s brightest object by far.
At 100% illumination, it’s ~2000 times brighter than the next brightest object, Venus.
On Monday night, March 9, Earth will experience the full Worm Moon, the first of two consecutive supermoons.
Just 13 hours later, the Moon will reach perigee: the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth.
The full Moon aligning with perigee is what makes this astronomical event a supermoon.
Compared to an average full Moon, supermoons are 7% larger and 15% brighter.
In the Americas, the Moon will appear brightest in the early part of the night, located near the eastern horizon.
In Europe and Africa, peak brightness occurs as perigee approaches a few hours after maximum fullness, closer to midnight.
In Asia and Australia, the Moon achieves maximum brightness during March 10th’s pre-dawn hours, located in the western skies.
The next supermoon, on the night of April 7/8, will be 2020’s brightest, ~0.5% brighter than this year’s full Worm Moon.
Looking ahead, the brightest supermoon in decades will occur on November 25, 2034, where an exceptionally close perigee and the Moon’s full phase occur just 27 minutes apart.
