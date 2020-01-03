How To Build A Facebook Community in 2020

“There’s a Facebook group for everyone” a larger than life sign smack dab in the middle of Times Square.

When the social media giant is pumping out piles of advertising dollars to build communities (aka Facebook groups) it’s time to perk up and listen. If you’re a coach, consultant, course creator, author, expert or speaker, and you’re ready to build an epic community on Facebook to take advantage of the opportunity of free exposure, you want to build raving fans.

You may be wondering, what exactly is the difference between a Facebook Group Community and a Facebook Business Page? Think of a Business Page as your store front with window shopping inviting people to come inside and a Facebook Group is like coming into your store (or digital living room) where you to cozy up and have a conversation.

A Facebook Business Page is advertising-based with limited connection. Everyone can see all posts and comments so viewers don’t always feel safe to share publicly. A Facebook group has increased connection with the ability to set privacy settings that only members can see posts, making it a safe environment to share and support like a virtual living room.If you build a community of raving fans—not just followers—in your Facebook community, you’ll get results that you can take to the bank. To up the amount of devotion you get from your followers, you’ll need to ditch some old community practices for newer, more innovative ones.

I caught up with Christina Jandali, founder of Discover Your Genius and a Business Growth Strategist, who has helped clients generate multi-six figure profits through free Facebook groups, to get her thoughts on the emerging trends in building your own Facebook group in 2020.

1. Intent Of The Group

A Facebook group is for engagement around a movement or cause and a community for like-minded individuals, so before going anything who is your group for and what is the purpose of it? Although the side benefit of a group is increased sales, the main focus of the group shouldn’t be pitching your product. It’s a space to engage with clients, advise potential clients and help people who want support, encouragement, and a place to share and connect. Give them a reason to join by inviting them to rally for a cause, participate in a mini training series or join in on the conversation on trending topics.

2. Be Vulnerable

Speaking to your Facebook community like you’re the perfect, untouchable guru is a no no.Picture perfect gurus talk AT the masses, not with them. People are craving authenticity and a sense of belonging. It’s time to bring down the barriers and have one-on-one conversations with your community to create intimacy and immediate connection. A client of Christina’s who was brand new to Facebook started her community and made a point to connect with each new member. Instead of pretending to be perfect, she just started having one-to-one conversations through direct messenger. She built a six figure business from scratch in six months and members were raving about her.

Take a few minutes and send over a quick voice memo message to your new members and start building some raving fans. Think of how you’d feel if you got a private message from Oprah. Pretty special, right? You might be someone’s Oprah, so take the time to connect!

3. Less Content, More Connection

The epidemic of overwhelm is undeniable. With the explosion of the information age, people are drinking from a fire hose of information and left more confused than ever. If all you’re doing is pumping out more information, you’re killing your chance of building a community and creating connection.

Think about it. When was the last time you saved a post and thought you’d go back to it later? My guess it collected dust and you never went back to it. It’s probably sitting in your saved post graveyard. Unseen and untouched. With a life span of just a few seconds.If it was memorable enough to make it to the “I’ll get to it later” then you’ve left an open loop in your mind of something you’ll come back to later. Leading to more on your to do list, causing overwhelm and the feeling of not having enough time to get to it all.

Give your audience what they want. They don’t want more information they want connection and clarity.

Connection comes when you seek to understand your audience versus seeking to be understood. Make it about them and allow space for them to share.

Clarity comes from helping them see why they are getting stuck. Use their language to articulate their thoughts, feelings and frustrations better than they can themselves. If you can eliminate their fears and objections you’ve got them for life!

If you’re not taking time to build relationships with your members and create content that connects and provides clarity for your audience, then you’re missing the opportunity to build a community of raving fans that you can take all the way to the bank.

2020 is offering the opportunity for leaders to break down the barriers of separation and emerge in a new way by building communities based on authenticity, realness and human to human connection.

