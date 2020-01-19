How To Build—And Keep—Your A-Team

How will YOU build your A-team?

If you want to build and keep your A-team, do these four things consistently.

Step Number One: Advertise For Character As Well As Competence

Do your job descriptions include references to character as well as competence? If not, why not?

Your company may include references to its values on its website. If it’s really on the ball, its values are readily apparent on the home page. But do you include references to those values in the job descriptions you post?

You do a great job of explaining what a job candidate needs to know and be able to do to get hired. But why not add that the successful job candidate needs to embody your company’s values?

The First Call To Action

This valuable advice won’t help you at all if you don’t act on it–today.

Review the job descriptions for the people you want to hire. If there are no references to your company’s core values, include them. Potential applicants need to know that it’s not enough to be highly knowledgeable and skilled. They must also be people of high character.

This added language will deter many people from applying. It’s true. Try it.

Step Number Two: Hire For Character As Well As Competence

In job interviews, ask character-based questions.

While researching my most recent book, I asked leaders from a wide range of disciplines around the world what bothered them the most about hiring people. Over and over I heard a variation of this: “I can train people to be skilled, but I can’t train them to be honest.”

Exactly. The first step in building your A-team is to hire for character as well as competence.

“Objection! You Can’t Hire For Character, Because Dishonest People Will Lie On Their Applications And During Interviews”

You can’t hire for character, right? WRONG!

Yes, there are liars out there. You can’t completely eliminate the possibility of hiring a dishonest person.

But you can increase the likelihood of hiring honest people. After you’ve added references to character as well as competence in your job descriptions, be sure to use interview questions that will reveal character.

For example: “Tell me about a time when you had to tell an uncomfortable truth to someone at work and you had a good result.” This question gets at two essential qualities of high-character people: honesty and courage. Consider this response:

I made a serious mistake on a project. I didn’t want to admit it, because I was afraid I’d be fired, but I told the client anyway. Instead of firing me, the client thanked me and said, “You’re someone I can trust.” He later gave our company an additonal contract worth several million dollars.

This isn’t hypothetical. Two people from two different organizations I consulted with told me this story. Each person’s story was rich in detail. Each person revealed a direction relationship between honest, courageous conduct and a quantifiable financial benefit to their respective companies.

Isn’t this the kind of person you want on your team?

The Second Call To Action

“If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.” Tony Robbins

Include character-based questions in your job interviews. I’ve compiled an extensive list of such questions, which you may find elsewhere.

Step Number Three: Promote—and Fire—For Character As Well As Competence

A good friend of mine—I’ll call him Sal—is a successful sales rep in pharma. He tells me about the constant stress of needing to his hit his numbers each month. At Sal’s company, the sole criterion of success is the amount of revenue you generate in sales.

My friend is a person of high character. He has the courage to tell uncomfortable truths, he takes responsibility for his (few) mistakes, and he cares deeply about the reputation of the business he works for. Oddly, though, none of this is a factor in his performance reviews. A few of his colleagues are unscrupulous, yet they get promotions or bonuses and remain gainfully employed.

“Some eventually get caught,” my friend told me. “But it usually takes some good people down with them.”

Does this make sense to you? Can you afford to have a single dishonest person on your team?

Of course not. During performance reviews, evaluate current employees on the basis not only of their competence but also of their character. The best way to do this is by reviewing stories that you or the employee in question will have already collected.

New stories of the kind you heard during the job interview—stories that reveal the person’s level of honesty, accountability, and courage, among other character traits—will help you decide whether the employee should remain in good standing, get a raise or promotion, or be let go.

The Third Call To Action

Yes, you can you evaluate character during a performance review. Indeed, you must.

Include character-based questions during performance reviews. Team members should be able to tell detailed stories that show how their honesty, accountability, or fairness led to quantitative or qualitative benefits to the team, the company, and/or the people you serve.

Step Number Four: Walk The Talk

Leading by example is the only way to keep your A-team.

If you don’t exemplify high-character leadership yourself, none of the previous steps will work. “Tone from the top” is a popular corporate expression today, and it’s good that companies are increasingly aware of the need for ethical leadership at the highest levels of their businesses.

But it’s not only C-suite executives who need to walk the talk. Whatever your position is, if you’re leading a team, the only way to keep the great talent you attract is by being a role model of high-character conduct.

“Objection! I’m Not A Saint, And I Don’t Know Anyone Who Is, Either”

Good and evil–the perennial struggle we all face

We’re not talking about being a saint. The people in your A-team may on occasion tell a lie, violate a confidence, or blame someone else for their own mistakes. I do this, and I’ll bet you do too.

Leading an A-team is similar to being hired for one, or writing about it. We do our best to be honest, accountable, and fair, but from time to time we fall short of the mark. We then take responsibility for our mistakes, do what we can to right our wrongs, and keep going.

Many years ago, I took a class with a martial arts master on the art of leadership. I’ve never forgotten what he said about making mistakes.

A student once asked me, “How do you remain centered all the time?” I responded, “I’m not. I get off-center constantly. The difference is that I’m aware of it when it happens, and I know how to get back.” A Martial Arts Master

We’re all works in progress, and we never achieve moral perfection. But that’s no reason not to strive to best as honest, accountable, and fair as we can.

The Takeaways

In summary….

When you’re looking for knowledgeable and skilled talent, build and keep your A-team by:

Advertising for character Hiring for character Promoting and firing for character Walking the talk

If you take these four steps consistently, you will lead a remarkable group of people who will do right—and well—by you.

Thanks to sales expert and leadership speaker Ron Karr for suggesting this title to me.

