How To Conquer Customer Churn with AI

We’re living in the age of the customer. Thanks to the proliferation of data, customers are more informed than ever before. There’s been a seismic shift in the power dynamic between businesses and customers. Armed with empowerment, customers are demanding that customer experience be put on a pedestal. According to research by Walker, customer experience is slated to overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator by the end of 2020.

With this shift in the cosmos, customer churn is top-of-mind for all businesses. Forward-thinking companies are recognizing the value of leveraging artificial intelligence to avoid hemorrhaging customers. Artificial intelligence can be a game-changer in conquering customer churn. Here are four strategies to prioritize when harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for churn reduction.

1. Prioritize data hygiene

Dirty data is the Achilles heel of artificial intelligence tools. There’s a common adage among machine learning and artificial intelligence experts that a 10% improvement in data is more impactful than a 100% improvement in the effectiveness of algorithms. Duplicate data, inaccuracies, and omitted information can all cloud your ability to discern the nature and extent of customer churn. More than one quarter (27%) of business leaders aren’t sure how much of their data is accurate. This can be a recipe for disaster.

Data hygiene is a prerequisite for artificial intelligence success. Before you take action and delve deep into analyzing churn, it’s critical to assess the quality of your data and establish a realistic baseline of your company’s data hygiene. If your baseline is subpar, it’s well worth the effort to invest in data cleansing solutions before putting churn models into motion.

Forward-thinking businesses proactively prevent data hygiene issues from rearing their ugly heads. B2B data decays at a staggering rate of 70% per year. By investing in data enrichment solutions, you’ll be able to proactively avoid falling victim to data decay. While data cleansing and data enrichment can pack a big punch, the single most effective way to boost data hygiene is to eliminate manual entry by embracing machine learning and artificial intelligence tools that automate data entry. Human error represents the most common cause of dirty data.

2. Don’t evaluate data in a black box

Customers are rarely overt about their intentions to churn. According to research by ThinkJar, an advisory and research think-tank focused on Customer Strategies, only one in 26 unhappy customers (less than four percent) will complain, the rest simply churn.

Armed with artificial intelligence, companies can pinpoint the precise reasons for customer churn. The virtue of artificial intelligence tools is their ability to supplant black-box analyses and assess a host—perhaps millions—of factors associated with customer churn. Using artificial intelligence, companies can determine the saliency of a wide range of factors underlying churn propensity, including demographic data such as age and location, firmographic data such as industry and decision making power, and sociographic data such as preferences and behaviors.

In a world of omnichannel customer activity, artificial intelligence empowers businesses to look holistically at all customer interactions, including offline and online interactions, to discern churn indicators. Artificial intelligence-powered tools that leverage natural language processing, for example, are able to perform sentiment analyses and assess customer reviews, emails, and even phone calls for tone and terminology indicators of churn.

Ideally, customer churn assessment should be conducted in real-time or as close to real-time as feasible. 33% of U.S. consumers say they’ll consider switching companies after a single poor customer experience. An astounding 85% of customer churn due to poor service is preventable. By assessing customer churn indicators during and immediately after customer service interactions, you’ll be primed to more effectively prevent customer churn.

3. Don’t develop churn interventions in a vacuum

After you’ve leveraged artificial intelligence to diagnose churn propensities, the next logical course of action is to design interventions and act on the data. The most effective interventions are informed by a host of factors. It can be dangerous to use a single value of churn propensity to design interventions. A prime example was detailed in a recent article by the Harvard Business Review. Researchers determined that 65,000 customers of a South American wireless communications firm would benefit from monthly plans with a greater number of minutes. These customers were divided into a control group and a treatment group. The treatment group received calls encouraging them to upgrade to the new plan and were incentivized to upgrade with a monetary credit. The control group was not contacted. Three months later, 10% of the customers who received a call to upgrade canceled their service, as compared to only 6% of the control group.

How can we explain these counterintuitive findings? One of the hypotheses proposed by the researchers relates to inertia. Customers cling to suboptimal plans because they don’t deem it worth the effort to switch. But, when they’re prompted by a vendor to consider alternative plans, this motivates them to overcome inertia by not only evaluating their current provider’s offerings but other competitors’ offerings as well!

Armed with artificial intelligence, companies are able to avoid an outcome such as this. By evaluating data such as customer satisfaction, length on current subscription, customer interactions, and more, artificial intelligence tools can help illuminate whether customers are likely to be experiencing inertia and, thus, not likely to react favorably to standard interventions. In these cases, interventions need to be more personalized to prove effective.

4. Don’t over-automate and lose sight of the human touch

Artificial intelligence offers a lot of potential. It’s easy to fall victim to the hype and leverage artificial intelligence to automate all repetitive tasks. This is especially true in the context of customer service and churn prevention. While customer service representatives may deem customer interactions repetitive in nature, customers typically do not.

A lot of evidence points to the fact that customers still prefer the human touch over automation, especially in the case of a problem or negative experience. Research conducted by PwC revealed that nearly two-thirds (64%) of U.S. consumers think that brands are so fixated on automation that they’ve lost sight of the importance of the human touch. Don’t fall victim to this trap. By prioritizing artificial intelligence for non-customer facing activities and carefully diagnosing when the essential human element is needed before using artificial intelligence for customer-facing activities, you’ll be able to mitigate the negative fallouts associated with employing artificial intelligence.

Churn is a fact of business. It is inevitable. 50% of customers churn naturally every five years. When you minimize churn, the results can be game-changing. According to research, it is five times more expensive to attract a new customer compared to retaining an existing one. What’s more, a 5% increase in customer retention can increase profits by 25% to 95%. While churn can’t always be avoided, artificial intelligence goes a long way in keeping it at bay. By embracing the strategies outlined here, you’ll prime your business to thrive as customer experience increasingly trumps price as a determinant of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

