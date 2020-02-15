Have you ever received a product you ordered and it came with another related gift? Something that totally resonated and made your experience that much better?

Think about the feeling associated with this experience: you got what you ordered, but with an extra cherry on top. This surprise and delight is something smart brands are doing to show love to their customers and create a unique and memorable brand experience.

This product experience is becoming more and more prevalent and smart brands are starting to incorporate it because they know it leads to marketing gold: word of mouth. Delightful experiences are more likely to be gushed about by happy customers.

When thinking about how to create a beloved customer experience, think about what will delight them or what will surprise them. From small trinkets that can be wrapped in the package alongside their order to digital gifts, try and find ways to add value to each and every customer experience.

How To Create A Buying Experience Your Customer Will Love

Thinking Of Gifts That Add Delight

It’s important to have gifts related to the products you sell, that can enhance the experience of receiving the product. Giving gifts that are completely unrelated can be a hit or miss, and therefore a waste of money. Think through your product: what would make the customer even happier to receive it? How can you give a gift that’s related, but doesn’t cannibalize other products that you offer?

Away Suitcases, for example, comes with a laundry bag and power adapters: perfect for most travelers’ needs. Dr. Bobbi Peterson, the founder of Oral Fix Beauty, specializes in top-of-the-line lip gloss and consistently includes three related gifts to her packages: a beauty mirror, a lip gloss light, and a beauty mirror cloth. “We’ve found it always makes the customer feel special, and like they got more than they bargained for,” Dr. Bobbi commented. “The small additions go a long way.”

Gifts As Promotions

Another tactic for sales is to throw in free gifts as an incentive to buy something. For example, company Perfumia recently had a promotion that gifted customers a free bag if they purchased one of their perfume scents. “Holiday shoppers will easily gravitate towards this kind of offer, as it gives them a little something extra to include in their gift. Or, if they are shopping for themselves, they can enjoy the gift alongside their purchase,” writes Marshal Fries for Bold Commerce.

These promotional gifts should be related, but you can get creative. This is why it’s important to have an established customer avatar. In Perfumia’s case, their main product selection included perfumes. But, they went further: what would one of their perfume customers want as a gift? This factored not only into the decision to have the gift be a bag, but in choosing the type of bag.

Gifting As A Constant Brand Experience

Finally, some brands always throw in an extra gift as a constant part of their brand experience. In this case, they’re going for the ‘surprise’ benefit. A common example includes toys in the kids meal at drive-thrus: a staple parents have relied upon, and that children get excited about. Another example is the ability to add up to three makeup samples when you check out on Sephora online. These samples feel like additional, unexpected gifts, but are actually just promoting further purchases within the store. However, since they’re free and customizable, the customer feels that they’re being gifted something extra. This matters.

If you’re working on a startup budget and can’t find a low price, related gift to throw into your packages, consider alternatives such as a paper insert with a discount for their next purchase, a product sample or laptop sticker, or if you can manage it, a handwritten thank you note. These small touches go a long way, and make the customer feel far more connected to you than just receiving what they ordered in the first place.

