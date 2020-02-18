How To Defeat Liverpool? Better Call Saul, Simeone And Atletico Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 18: Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid celebrates 1-0 during the UEFA Champions … [+] League match between Atletico Madrid v Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid Spain (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Some of the sides Atlético Madrid have beaten at home in Champions League knockout ties under Diego Simeone: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona (twice), Bayern Munich, Milan.

Liverpool.

The Spanish outfit fought from a well-organised base provided for them by their manager, and their opponents finished the game having not had a shot on target.

Another record which remains intact thanks to this result is that they have not lost a Champions League knockout game at home under the Argentine who joined the club in 2011.

To triumph here they needed to buck their own form, but also defeat a team who are defending European champions and have been literally unbeatable in their domestic league so far this season.

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 18: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool … [+] with Diego Simeone manager of Atletico Madrid before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool did lose to Napoli in the Champions League in September, and Atlético set up using a similar 4-4-2 setup to the one used by the Serie A side who were then coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

Klopp’s side generally struggle against this formation, and most of their defeats in the competition in recent seasons have come against sides playing this shape.

Napoli in group stages matches both this season and last season, Crvena Zvezda in the groups last season, and the 3-0 defeat in the first leg of last season’s semi-final against Barcelona at Camp Nou—all 4-4-2

And so it was for Atleti here. It wasn’t pretty but it was effective. It was typical Atletico Madrid. Typical Simeone.

The star at Atlético is the team. It could be argued it is Simeone, but with just one win in their last five La Liga matches and a Copa del Rey exit at the hands of third tier team Cultural Leonesa, it was time for the coach and his team to step up.

Having the third best defence in Europe’s top five leagues is all well and good, but someone needs to score. Better call Saúl.

The Spaniard pounced on a loose ball which had wriggled through to him via a couple of Liverpool defenders, and he finished well over Alisson and inside the far post.

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 18: Thomas Partey of Atletico de Madrid competes for the ball with Sadio … [+] Mane of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The goalscorer and his midfield partners in crime, Koke and Thomas Partey, made their midfield contemporaries in the opposition’s lineup appear meek and rendered them ineffective.

The crowd helped them, creating a cauldron of noise, bellowing down onto the field to support their own players and intimidate Liverpool’s.

Every poor touch and every lost ball from the defending champions was greeted with cheers, every good touch with jeers. A potentially demorsalizing feeling for those in black and something they weren’t able to overcome.

Many of Liverpool’s best passes came from the back, especially from Joe Gomez who finished the game having completed more dribbles and more key passes than his midfield team-mates combined. Granted, that isn’t too difficult when those midfielders created no chances and completed no dribbles.

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 18: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Head Coach Diego Simeone of Atletico de Madrid … [+] gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Simeone gesticulated to the crowd to give them one last effort for the final few minutes.

Meanwhile, Klopp was booked for protesting against a handball decision which was let go by the officials.

It summed up a night of frustration for Liverpool and a night of effective, well organised, hard work for the hosts.

Klopp will hope that the roles are reversed when the sides meet in the second leg at Anfield next month. It could prove even more difficult than overturning that 3-0 deficit against Barcelona on their way to glory last season.

