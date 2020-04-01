How To Donate Spare Medical Supplies For Healthcare Workers

A volunteer holds a box of donated face masks at a Project C.U.R.E. donation drive.

Project C.U.R.E.

Time is running out for the people who need protective medical gear the most.

If you have extra unused supplies such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes, now is a good time to donate them to your local hospital, public health department or a healthcare worker you know.

A lot of us may have a stash of highly valuable goods hiding in plain sight: Realtors with a stock of disposable shoe covers from open houses. Construction crews with safety goggles. Painters and homeowners with face masks.

What has happened

Even as hospitals have canceled elective surgeries to conserve supplies, space and personnel in anticipation of a surge in Covid-19 patients, demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) far outstrips supply as nations around the globe vie for limited resources. Panic-buying has led to hoarding and price-gouging in some areas. Doctors report that patients seeking routine care sometimes walk off with clinical supplies as well.

That is leaving healthcare workers in many locations facing critical shortages of the masks, face shields, gloves and gowns they need to care for Covid-19 patients while minimizing their own risk of catching the infectious disease. With supplies exhausted or running low, some doctors and nurses have taken to using the hashtag #GetMePPE on social media to raise awareness and solicit donations.

In the absence of early and consistent action from the federal government, states have had to compete against each other for equipment. As the U.S. government scrambles to shore up inventory and spur manufacturing, some large corporations have donated products in bulk, with construction companies, dentists and nail salons also contributing PPE.

Stories of medical workers reusing masks and improvising with scarves, bandanas and garbage bags have laid bare how desperate the situation has become in some hard-hit areas. Volunteers also are sewing cloth masks and entrepreneurs are 3-D printing face shields to try to fill the gaps.

How you can help

To find out where you can drop off unused medical supplies near you, search the Internet for local PPE donation drives. You also can get in touch with your local hospital’s supply manager or public health department. They typically offer lists of the specific items they need and will tell you whether they accept small volume drop-offs or are looking solely for bulk donations. Many nonprofit organizations accept monetary donations as well.

At Project C.U.R.E., donation drives are designed with social distancing measures in mind for everyone’s mutual protection, said Douglas Jackson, the nonprofit organization’s Centennial, Col.-based president and chief executive.

Donors don’t have to worry about violating stay-at-home orders to drop off supplies for essential workers, he said.

Jackson said he’s seen workers in the construction trades donate N-95 masks they weren’t using and a biology professor who has shifted to virtual teaching drop off masks and gloves.

A recent collection drive Project C.U.R.E. did with Colorado state leaders and the Denver Broncos yielded more than 25 pallets of supplies.

Donations don’t have to be big to be meaningful.

“A couple probably in their 70s maybe, they drove up and had two little canisters of handy wipes,” he said. “They just wanted to do their part.”

Before Covid-19 broke out domestically, Project C.U.R.E. distributed all kinds of medical equipment donated from U.S. hospitals to developing countries, Jackson said. Now it’s the donors who need the help, and international shipping is on hold anyway due to a lack of containers, he said. “We basically have flipped our entire program.”

Where to donate

Among the organizations seeking PPE donations:

Project C.U.R.E. is soliciting protective and cleaning gear for front-line healthcare workers in multiple states. It has held donation drives in Colorado Springs, Denver, Chicago and Nashville, with more cities planned.

Get Us PPE is a grassroots organization founded by medical professionals that connects potential donors with hospitals and healthcare organizations around the country, with instructions on drop-off procedures.

California residents may have extra face masks left over from wildfire season. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital asks that PPE donations be coordinated through the health department’s email at dph.doc.logschief@sfdph.org. San Mateo County solicits PPE donations via email as well, at SMCDonations@smcgov.org. In neighboring Santa Clara County, Valley Medical Center Foundation is also looking for PPE contributions.

Washington state is routing smaller donations through local emergency management agencies and prioritizing bulk donations first.

In New York City, Columbia University Medical Center has its own dedicated site for supply donations. PPE2NYC shows drop-off locations for multiple hospitals, with an option that allows for scheduling a pick-up.

Massachusetts is coordinating PPE donations through a portal aimed at organizing supplies and volunteers.

The city of New Orleans is seeking PPE donations of masks, gloves, disposable gowns, goggles and face shields for first responders using three repurposed Salvation Army drop boxes adjacent to specific New Orleans Fire Deparment firehouses. Donors are asked to email ppedonations@nola.gov for donations that don’t fit in the designated drop boxes.

