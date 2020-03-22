How To Get 100,000 People To A Dance Party? Make It Mobile.

DJ D-Nice Hits 100,000 remote attendees during social distancing DJ set. Guests include Anderson … [+] Paak, Bernie Sanders, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Quincy Jones and more.

Photo: Jonathan Mannion

Getting people to show up to a nightclub takes weeks – even months of promotion, top billing talent, and a tech rider that costs more than a laughable bottle service bill.

With much of the world social distancing to save lives during an unprecedented global health crisis, clever ways of uniting eachother have never been more welcomed. Today, live from his modern Los Angeles kitchen, D-Nice launched an Instagram Live stream to his nearly 400,000 followers and got 100,000 people to show up for an 9 hour DJ set dubbed #ClubQuaratine. In one hour, between 12:47 a.m. and 1:47 a.m. on March 22, D-Nice grew his Instagram following by 45,000 followers.

Derrick Jones who goes by D-Nice, is a music industry veteran from The Bronx – an original member of the legendary Boogie Down Productions, DJ, rapper and photographer, says he was “going through personal withdrawals” during this social quarantine. Periodically swapping out one wide-brimmed hat for another, D-Nice created a positive virtual environment using music as the social glue.

Party “guests” interacted with eachother through comments in the live stream, shared the event with followers on Twitter, Facebook and via text. With Zoom calls, FaceTime and digital communication as the new normal, D-Nice had a captive audience including everyone from Bernie Sanders to Rihanna, Usher, Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder and Oprah – even drawing attention from media sites Vibe Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, and BET and ESPN.

In Nice’s rotation: Al Green, Maleek Berry, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, De La Soul, Wu Tang, Buju Banton, Meli’sa Morgan, Anderson Paak, and so much more.

“When I started this party 5 days ago I wanted to do something that provided love in real time.”

