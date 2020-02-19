How To Guarantee Success In Your Business (Seriously!)

Steve Wasterval, Worstofall Design

What would you be willing to sacrifice if you absolutely, 100% KNEW that you would have EXACTLY the business and life you wanted three years from today?

How much money would you pay? How many hours would you work? What kind of fears would you face, and what kind of failures would you endure?

I’m guessing you would probably sacrifice quite a bit if it meant living the life you want in just three years, wouldn’t you?

I posed this question to my partner Steve once, and his answer surprised me. Back in 2014, when we were in $40k of debt, I asked him if he would have taken out an additional $100k loan to have the business we have today. He said, “Yeah, in retrospect, I would have paid almost anything. But at the time, I wouldn’t have spent a dime.”

Can you relate? I can!

Yet this just shows how we base our business decisions on present emotions instead of future outcomes, even though we make business decisions specifically for future outcomes.

Yet dedicating yourself to future outcomes is the secret to guaranteeing yourself success.

Letting present emotions about where we are right now dictate decisions we make to get to future outcomes can paralyze us.

What an unfortunate mind game we play with ourselves!

Over the years I’ve gotten much better at making decisions based on future outcomes, and here’s what changed it for me: I realized that success is not something that you gamble on and possibly get or don’t get, because success is not just one thing or one moment.

Success is about showing up EVERY DAY and consistently doing the hard work it takes to build your own abilities, skills, and value.

And while you can’t guarantee any outcome, you CAN guarantee when you’ll show up, and what you’ll do.

You Have More Control Over Success Than You Might Believe

I’m a big dreamer. I fantasized for years about being Queen Pia in the corner office with views of the NYC skyline.

But I’m also a doer because I know that thinking and dreaming aren’t nearly as effective without the showing up and doing.

Here’s where the water gets muddy:

I’ve seen some successful entrepreneurs (and helped quite a few of them) achieve their goals in a seemingly record amount of time. It’s like they came up with an idea, then hammered it with all the time, money, and talent they had, made some mistakes along the way, and now, they’re earning themselves 7- and 8-figure salaries.

But then I’ve seen other entrepreneurs who seem to be working just as hard as the go-getters I work with―and they have very little to show for it.

It’s easy to think that the most successful entrepreneurs are the ones who are naturally ambitious or skilled, the ones who have tons of experience, or maybe they’re just plain lucky.

Not true! From what I’ve seen, the one key ingredient that separates the performers from the non-performers is the dedication to show up every day and consistently learn, grow, and do. Being willing to try new things and have them not always work. Being hungry to improve their abilities and skills.

Showing up consistently is the key ingredient for every successful person I know.

What Does Consistent Commitment Look Like?

Like success, consistency doesn’t happen on its own. It’s something you cultivate, nurture, and develop over time so that it eventually becomes second nature.

When one of my clients told me she was struggling to get work, I naturally asked her what she was doing to get clients. She said, mainly posting on social media and blogging.

But when I did some digging, all I saw was a blog post from the summer and an Instagram feed that looked like a family photo album.

Seriously? I reminded her that if having a business that gives her the life she wants is truly her goal, she is going to have to start showing up to prove it. That means showing up as your brand, with a clear and consistent message, consistently!

Consistency is hard, that’s why few people do it. But consider the alternative: when you don’t show up consistently, people don’t have a chance to get to know, like, and trust you. When they don’t know like and trust you, you don’t get clients. If you don’t get clients, you lose.

Showing up can mean showing up online, in person, or both.

Content marketing is a long-term strategy. If you need clients now, you’re going to have to pair it with a short-term strategy: connecting with people in real life. That can be reaching out to people that know you already, networking to meet new people, and calling up past clients for referrals.

And even if you don’t love the idea of networking (me neither), in the short term connecting with people in real life is the fastest way to get clients.

But consistently doing both (in the short term) is the key to building a business that lasts. And the more consistently and vigorously you do content marketing, the sooner you won’t have to do any short term marketing at all!

She wasn’t showing up in her business every day, and she was wondering where her success was. If you’re waiting for your goals to fall into your lap, you’re spending too much time looking skyward and not enough time looking forward.

Consistent commitment means putting your ALL into your business. Invest in yourself, your skills, and your knowledge for an extended amount of time consistently. Do that, and you will have more success. There’s no way to lose.

Nobody writes and shares a hundred articles online and can’t get clients. Nobody records a hundred podcast episodes full of valuable information that can’t get clients. There is no person that is constantly learning, growing, and connecting that doesn’t improve their business.

So it IS a guarantee. You just have to DECIDE that you’re going to guarantee it TO YOURSELF.

Now go back and ask yourself: What would you be willing to sacrifice if you absolutely, 100% KNEW that you would have EXACTLY the business and life you wanted three years from today?

Maybe the better question is: Are you willing to bet on yourself to make it happen? Do you trust yourself enough to follow through on showing up consistently to make it happen every day?

Because if you do, then the sacrifice should be MUCH greater than you’re even comfortable with.

I recently launched a year-long program with a group of highly motivated and committed individuals who decided to guarantee themselves success. There is no reason why they won’t all be light years ahead of where they are now in 12 months if they show up and do the work. If they don’t show up and don’t do the work, or if they let fear get in their way, then they won’t be as successful as they could have been.

But that’s up to them, just like it’s up to YOU if you’re going to do that this year, too.

