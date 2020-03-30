How To Hedge Your Portfolio As Rally In Stocks Is Flashing Warnings

Falling oil prices, combined with elevated volatility and skew levels in options markets, will put a … [+] cap on the current rally in US stocks.

Our Market Summary

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) are set to roll over again once month end passes. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) looks toppy and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) could bottom as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) approaches $170 level. Energy plays could be the sector least impacted by the eventual recovery and most by restructuring. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) and SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) longs make sense even as iShares Silver Trust (SLV) downdrafts show economic vulnerability.

Throughout this note, we discuss the following ETFs:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (ETF)

Stocks vs Interest Rates: What does It All Mean

SPY put volatility most attractive of a high implied volatility stack but credit hedges like HYG may make more sense here. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and even US small caps have clawed back into positive territory from their overnight dip. The President’s decision to extend the quarantine period for the entire month of April seems to be increasing a bit of confidence in policy. Policy error can lead to sovereign debt downgrades (remember the government shutdown related debt downgrade of 2011) and heightened volatility as sector rotation and safety trade orientation is sought. But for those looking for a continued equity recovery, a VIX above 60, Bonds still keeping their bid (TLT approaching $170 again), Crude below $21, and SLV underperforming GLD, does not exactly paint a pretty picture. Correlations remain at the more extended part of the range and our CDI index actually reached a new high on Friday up ~4.5% for the month. That’s one of the reasons we don’t expect the VIX to drop below 40 anytime soon. Another reason is the GLD long SLV short the CDI model uses is looking positive again as economic fear remains high. That’s another signal the coast may not be all clear.

How To Play The Drop In Oil Prices

XLE, XOP, and single energy stocks in play.Despite the size of the fiscal and monetary package, the US energy industry may be changed forever and restructured to favor the very large better diversified and capitalized firms. While I believe there are reasons to focus on indices when correlations are high, the fundamental disruption the Saudis, Russians, and the virus are creating seems to make a strong case for some single stock and long short positioning. Energy long shorts focusing on 4-6 month longs and selected shale producer shorts look more attractive to us than trying to play USO long call positioning.

What Is Going On With The Banks?

TLT should be watched and could give signals for KRE long opportunity. TLT short strategies as we approach $170 look potentially productive and the $147-$170 wide range could be operative until the all clear virus and recession impacts are understood better. With the 2-10 yield spread back below 40 bps KRE sentiment may get negative enough again to create a buy moment.

How To Think About Credit Markets

HYG put strategies are still solid for defense as the coming energy credit impacts remain unclear. HYG skew and volatility are still a bit more attractive than equity option technicals.

Are There Still Currency Plays Left?

FXY (Yen) looks like a solid defensive hedge given Asian risk and Japanese recession fears that could still drive safety flows.. Skew and implied volatility also look attractive there for call spreads. 2m Skew is 5.5 standard deviations below its trailing one year mean.

