How To Improve Your Talent Acquisition Methods

Evidenced-based recruiting is increasingly becoming a source of competitive advantage in today’s knowledge economy. Leading tech companies have gained an edge by making their talent acquisition processes more rigorous, while most other companies rely on imprecise, impressionistic measurements and initiatives that “feel like” they improve their recruitment results.

Designing measurably better talent acquisition methods is difficult. There are no quick fixes, and nothing works all the time. But some methods are significantly more effective than others. As the CEO of a specialized executive search firm, I’ve outlined a few tips to help catalyze change:

Set credible goals.

Mention at any cocktail party that you work in recruiting, and half a dozen executives will complain about how their recruiting team is not able to find them the talent they need. Ask these executives how they define “success” for the recruiters, and you often end up hearing about moonshot goals with little connection to the realities of their industry.

I’ve found that company leaders who set out to assess and improve their hiring practices often have unrealistic assumptions about what “success” looks like. As a result, they end up disillusioned with their human resource department when it’s not really HR’s fault. After all, the most talented executives can’t produce unrealistic results. In truth, even the best hiring processes can’t guarantee success all the time.

In other words, good recruiting practices are important, but even the best recruiting decisions will not always result in the desired recruiting outcomes. Don’t make the mistake of expecting 100 percent perfect hiring outcomes from your recruiters and being disappointed by occasional anecdotal evidence of failures. Instead, start by defining clear metrics of success and track these over time to see how you are improving.

Measure success at aggregate levels, not anecdotes.

Most companies aspire to bring rigor to their recruiting practices, but few have a rigorous process for measuring success. Many organizations set out to improve their recruiting processes without defining what a “good,” “outstanding” or “star” recruiter would look like. A year later, either they’re convinced by a hiring manager pointing to a few anecdotal data and declaring that things are great, or they’re disappointed by a few tales of substandard hires.

Leading HR companies track which of their efforts are paying off and which need further fine-tuning. This requires that you clearly define measures of success before changing any hiring methods. Leaders should avoid “management by anecdote” at all costs; stories will falsely “anchor” managerial assessments, making them overly optimistic or pessimistic. You might end up rewarding self-promoters who claim they found the occasional star instead of those who increase your team’s overall winning percentage. If you run a sales organization, for instance, it would be much easier to understand who is a good performer by reviewing sales numbers, rather than listening to the salesperson boast about their performance.

Avoid ‘moonshots.’

There is a popular myth that the best companies only hire “A players” who never leave. I don’t buy it. As a CEO, you are in a position to empower your team to achieve ambitious goals. However, your team will stop trying if these goals are completely out of reach or unanchored to business reality. In certain situations, shooting for the moon can pay off; this is not one of those situations.

If you’re the CEO of a leisure and hospitality firm, for example, your employee turnover might be 9%. If you’re running an information technology firm, your employee turnover might be around 4%. In both cases, reduced employment turnover could be one of the goals you set for your recruiters.

However, setting the goal at an arbitrary number, such as 2%, will not help anyone. Setting unreachable goals is likely to be counterproductive, and your headhunters will become demotivated. A much better approach is to “look under the hood,” understand the drivers behind the attrition and then, in a collaborative way, agree to which of those drivers that can be improved and by how much.

Set priorities.

It is often said that strategy is the art of deciding what not to do. By this definition, many companies, and even some executive search firms, do not think strategically when they set out to upgrade their recruiting methods. Too often, they set out to improve metrics that work against one another.

For example, they want their recruiters to reduce time to hire, but at the same time, they want more superstars. Of course, if you want more superstars, you should not penalize recruiters for running a search longer if candidates early in the process don’t work out. Instead, you should find other measures of productivity, such as how many candidates the recruiter reached out to or how many candidates they have in each stage of the process.

In general, I advise CEOs to pare back their key performance indicators and get feedback from HR leaders about whether they are all synergistic. Doing so requires going through a thoughtful and often time-consuming process. Yet the alternative is to keep repeating your old methods and expecting different results.

