How To Maximize The Forgotten Tax Deduction: Medical Expenses

Most taxpayers when asked will say that medical expenses aren’t deductible any longer or that you need a major amount of medical expenses to deduct them. As a result, they don’t pay attention to their medical expenses at tax time.

That can be a big mistake. The deduction for medical expenses is broader and potentially more available than most taxpayers realize.

It’s true there are limits to the medical expense deduction.

First, you must itemize expenses on Schedule A of Form 1040 to deduct medical expenses. A taxpayer either takes the standard deduction or itemizes expenses, whichever is higher. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act doubled the standard deduction for 2018 and later years. Also, several itemized expense deductions were reduced or eliminated in the law. As a result, far fewer taxpayers itemize expenses than in the past.

Second, even when you itemize expenses, the medical expenses are deductible only to the extent they exceed a floor amount. The floor amount for several years was 10% of adjusted gross income (AGI). A recent law reduced the floor to 7.5% of AGI for the 2019 and 2020 tax years.

Suppose you have AGI of $80,000 and $15,000 of deductible medical expenses. If you itemize expenses, the floor for the deduction is 7.5% of $80,000, or $6,000. Subtracting $6,000 from $15,000 of medical expenses leaves 9,000. You can deduct $9,000 of medical expenses if you itemize expenses.

Many taxpayers don’t know how comprehensive the medical expense deduction is, so they don’t keep track of their medical expenses. That’s a mistake. Even if you usually don’t have enough medical expenses to make them deductible, you never know when a surprise medical expense might allow you toe deduct all of them for the year. Knowing which medical expenses are deductible and tracking your medical spending each year makes it more likely your itemized expenses will exceed the standard deduction and be deductible.

You also can plan some medical spending to maximize deductions one year. Elective medical treatments can be delayed to a year in which you incur higher-than-usual medical expenses.

You may deduct qualified medical expenses paid on behalf of you, your spouse and any dependents. A qualified medical expense is any expense incurred to cure or mitigate a disease or to affect a condition of the body. That covers more expenses than most people realize.

For example, the IRS recently ruled that part of the cost of genetic-testing or DNA services qualify as a deductible medical expense. This ruling also might mean part of the cost of a smart watch qualifies as a deductible medical expense.

Medical insurance premiums are deductible, including premiums for Medicare Parts B, C and D as well as for Medicare supplement, or Medigap, policies. People often forget about they paid these premiums, because they’re usually deducted from Social Security benefits. Premiums for tax-qualified long-term care policies also are deductible up to a limit determined by the IRS each year.

Of course, your out-of-pocket costs such as co-payments, coinsurance and deductibles for qualified medical care qualify. So do dental and vision expenses that aren’t covered by insurance. Hearing aids and related costs are deductible.

The cost of travel to receive medical care is deductible. This is especially important if you travel out of town to receive treatment. But you also can take the standard mileage deduction for driving your vehicle to receive medical care locally, as well as the cost of taxis and public transportation.

Medical treatment doesn’t have to be provided by an M.D. to be deductible. The expense of any treatment or procedure provided by a licensed medical provider is deductible when provided to cure or mitigate a disease or affect a condition of the body.

Here are other medical expenses that are deductible but frequently overlooked by taxpayers.

 A weight loss program is deductible when prescribed by a physician to treat a specific illness or ailment, but not when undertaken to improve general health.

 Smoking cessation programs, whether or not prescribed by a doctor, and the cost of prescription drugs to alleviate the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal are deductible.

 Non-elective cosmetic surgery is deductible when it promotes proper functioning of the body or prevents or treats an illness or disease.

 Dental work that is not purely cosmetic.

 Hearing aids and prescription eyeglasses including the cost of examinations and prescriptions.

 Medical services not provided by physicians, including those involving non-traditional treatments or healers, including acupuncture, chiropractic, and Christian Science healing practices.

 Psychotherapy and psychiatric counseling.

 When paid by credit card, medical expenses are deducted in the year they are charged to the card.

 Capital expenditures and improvements for a home are deductible under certain conditions. The main purpose of the improvement must be medical care or treatment of a disease or medical condition. The expense is not deductible to the extent it increases the value of the home.

 Diagnostic devices such as blood sugar monitors.

 Laser eye surgery.

Health club dues are deductible only to the extent they pay for medically-prescribed weight loss classes or to relieve or treat another specific medical condition.

Amounts paid to improve general health or relieve mental or physical discomfort not related to a particular medical condition are not deductible.

An expense that’s not deductible is cosmetic surgery that is medically unnecessary because its purpose is to improve appearance and does not treat an illness or disease or promote the proper functioning of the body.

Medical expenses are the forgotten deduction. If you itemize expenses, keep track of your out-of-pocket medical spending during the year. You might be surprised at tax time by finding you’ll receive a tax deduction for some of those expenses.

