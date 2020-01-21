Research shows that remote workers accomplish more in less time, experience lower levels of stress, … [+] feel more connected with their colleagues and are less likely to quit their job. Here’s how to measure the performance of your remote startup team and avoid the drawbacks of hiring remote team members.

It used to be that the main reason for hiring remote workers is access to talent and cost savings. Today, small and large companies hire remote talents for reasons beyond access and savings. In fact, research shows that remote workers accomplish more in less time, experience lower levels of stress, feel more connected with their colleagues and are less likely to quit their job.

Higher productivity means better team performance which leads to faster growth. When you combine lower overhead with higher productivity you get higher margins. Faster growth with higher margins means more revenue with higher profits.

Especially for early-stage startups, the ability to hire remote talents is probably the biggest disruption that happened to entrepreneurship in the past few decades. Today, no matter your location, budget or the skills you need, as long as you have an internet connection, you can build and manage a team.

Despite the advantages, hiring remote team members has also come with challenges. In fact, without proper management, the benefits of remote work can turn into drawbacks such as lack of transparency, low reliability, poor communication, low productivity, and security issues. Here’s how to measure the performance of your remote startup team and avoid the drawbacks of hiring remote team members.

1. Hire To Delegate, Not To Manage

This rule applies to any and every role, even for interns. Just by hiring the right talents, you save a lot of time and headache managing their input so you can focus on the output. It can seem enticing to hire less experienced candidates with the lowest hourly rate. In most cases, you will end up spending more time and money in training and management while getting inferior results.

Especially if you are looking for skills that complement yours, take all the time you need to find the right candidate with experience successfully completing similar projects. Candidates who can plan, lead and execute on their own while keeping everyone on the team informed.

Finding the right candidate is 80% of the work. Setting clear expectations, frequent communication, using productivity and management tools, and everything else is a way to make what’s already great, exceptional. None of those matter without the right person or team who knows their space and are trusted to get things done on time.

2. Qualify And Quantify Expectations

The right candidates will always try to exceed expectations. Nonetheless, as an employer you should have clear expectations about the end result and how they will get there. As such, for every project, start with your goal and then ask your hire to create a plan divided into milestones with a mini-goal for each milestone and the steps needed to achieve these goals.

This roadmap is like an accountability schedule that provides for a transparent and planned path to your goals. Furthermore, taking the time to create a roadmap will allow you to uncover and address unexpected challenges that could waste significant resources later on. A platform like Trello can be used to list the end goal, milestones, the steps required for each milestone and the deadlines for each step.

3. Shorten Evaluation Cycles

Setting smaller goals gives you an opportunity to evaluate progress frequently. Many startup founders fail not because they’re not committed or have a weak value proposition, many fail because they hire the wrong people.

For example, in app development, it can take months before you can see and test a functional product. By then, you would have spent tens of thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours. If the product does not meet the promises, chances are more development time will not make a significant change. In fact, it will probably cost more. Even with the right candidate, shortening evaluation cycles allows you to minimize hiring risks and ensure progress as planned.

Sometimes measuring and evaluating progress in unfamiliar areas is easier said than done. In this case, I suggest hiring an expert in the space who could spend as little as thirty minutes to evaluate progress and perhaps even help your team members solve problems and move quicker.

In sum, before thinking about how you can measure performance, think about who you can hire that you trust will deliver results. Focus on goals not activity, set clear expectations, and treat remote as local through communication tools like instant messaging, Slack or Skype. Finally, remember that more experienced candidates may be costly but their work will most likely save and make you more than what you’d spend on less experienced hires.

