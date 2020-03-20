How To Pivot: A Business Lesson During Coronavirus From Resident Culture Brewing Company

The side of Resident Culture Brewing Company’s taproom in Charlotte, North Carolina

Photo by Andrew Albright

Last week, Resident Culture Brewing Company trusted on-premise draft sales for 75 percent of their revenue.

Today, that number is 0.

Founded by Phillip McLamb, Amanda McLamb, and Chris Tropeano in 2017, Resident Culture has quickly become one of the nation’s elite breweries. Currently, they operate out of a beautiful 14,000 square foot warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, which includes a 15-barrel brewhouse, 3,300 square foot taproom, covered porch, private event space, and back offices. However, nothing about their product or reputation could stop a mandatory shutdown of their taproom, which went into effect this week.

For many, the sudden loss of a major revenue stream would be the nail in the coffin. And yet, while Resident Culture certainly isn’t out of the woods, a couple advanced steps helped them take the blow in stride. While some of the lessons below distill to common sense, Resident Culture’s decisions provide a potent case study for anyone looking at actionable steps to prepare for the future, or even brave the current storm.

Open Mindedness

“Maybe because I’m a dad, or because I’m a person who believes in math and science and numbers, but I started seeing what was happening and what people were predicting,” said McLamb. “I brought it up in our communications meeting, like, two-and-a-half weeks ago.”

At a time when few others wanted to believe in the potential life-altering effects of coronavirus, McLamb kept an open mind. Despite conflicting reports, funny looks, and eye-rolls, the brewery upped its sanitation protocols and allowed employees to stay home.

“We have some folks that have immunocompromised partners or mothers they take care of,” McLamb said. “Voluntarily closing the taproom before the mandate was a decision we cried over. But based on all the variables, as quickly as the news was coming out, we thought it was the best call for our business.”

Lean Living

On the day that Resident Culture decided to close their taproom, they quickly cut all nonessential expenses.

“Cleaners, paper products, DirectTV — we put all that on pause,” said McLamb.

Quick Action

Within three days of closing their taproom, Resident Culture had set up a drive-through and makeshift delivery service. They were one of the first breweries to adopt the alternative sales strategies that have become ubiquitous amongst breweries across America.

“We pivoted quickly,” McLamb said. “Being small and nimble helped. While we’ve always sold a lot of cans out of our taproom, it was never a revenue stream we relied upon. The pivot to that… it’s yet to be determined how much of a hit we’ll take. But we’re canning every drop of beer and selling it as quickly as possible.”

Flexibility

Although Resident Culture has historically made the majority of their revenue through on-premise draft sales, they recognized that unprecedented times called for flexibility. Before the taproom shutdown, McLamb didn’t have enough beer to put into local distribution, but when things changed, he was willing to experiment with his model.

“Specifically, we’re selling a ton of product to a local grocery chain called Lowes Food,” said McLamb. “They carry a very curated selection of amazing craft beer. Burial, Heist, Fonta Flora. They’ve been wanting us but we’ve held back. Now that times have changed, I called them, and they said, ‘We can put your product in 25 stores.’”

Additionally, Resident Culture is moving canned product through a Seattle-based, direct-to-consumer beer company called Tavour.

“One of our goals for 2020 was to get beer into the hands of people who wanted it outside the state, where they can’t really get it,” said McLamb. “This is one solution.”

Just this week, Resident Culture shipped seventy cases to Tavour, which then repackages the product and ships it to customers, who can order beer directly through a phone app. For a big, hazy triple IPA made on Resident Culture’s 15-barrel system, seventy cases is close to an entire batch.

Security

As soon as McLamb saw the writing on the wall, he got on the phone with his banker and SBA lender.

“I basically said, ‘I want to preserve as much cash as possible, can we do deferrals on loan payments?’”

Given the situation, the bank went to interest-only payments for the next 90 days. The SBA also gave the brewery a three-month deferral.

“The SBA is trying to let people know they’ll do that for anyone,” McLamb said.

