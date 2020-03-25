How To Pivot And Shift Your Offers In Tough Economic Times

Sexy Lingerie…Strike That, Masks It Is!

Steve Wasterval

I’ve been talking to a lot of solopreneurs about how the current situation is going to affect our businesses, and how it already has. Service offers that made complete sense 3 weeks ago suddenly feel incredibly tone deaf today. So I decided to address the question everyone is asking…

“Should I change my offers, and how?”

Let’s start with what you’re offering.

At their core, your expertise and services aren’t going to change much, and they shouldn’t. You’ve spent years building your knowledge base, and now is not the time to change course and start learning how to develop vaccines because you see a growing opportunity in the market.

But it may be time to structure how you offer your services.

You need to meet your clients where they are, and right now, they may have immediate needs that you can fulfill.

Start by asking yourself the following questions:

What is the biggest problem immediately in front of your audience right now?

What tools do you have to help them save the day, and how will your tools help them solve their problems?

Then look at your current offers and ask yourself the following:

How might you rearrange your offer, so it’s easier to buy in an uncertain economy, either by establishing a longer payment plan or offering your larger services in smaller chunks?

Are pieces of your business immediately applicable to your customer’s current problems, and can you sell those pieces on their own?

Do you have services that apply better to a different audience in our current circumstances?

How can you adjust your in-person services to take them online?

Is there a segment of the population you’ve never thought to work with that would be a perfect virtual fit?

These shifts might be a short-term solution or the beginning of something new and even better. Consider the in-person executive trainer who finally takes her content online, reaching a much wider audience and building a more flexible business in the process!

I’ve been so inspired by the creativity of the entrepreneurs around me. Here are a few pivots some of them made over the past week:

One client of mine, Ilana Preuss, helps downtown communities grow economically by creating an environment where small businesses, particularly small-scale manufacturing, thrive. While local municipalities might not be ready to invest in growth over the next few months, they now have more needs than ever as they try to support their communities in this economic crisis. Ilana’s company, ReCast City, is in a perfect position to help, and she has repackaged some of her services to meet her clients’ immediate needs. She started by asking herself what their greatest needs were, with a genuine desire to help them solve their problems, and provided solutions.

Another client, Caitlinn Ramsden, is a wedding photographer who found herself with a lot of unexpected free time when a spring season of weddings was canceled overnight. But she also knew many of these brides were upset about postponing such an important day, so she offered a package for elopement photoshoots, which she rarely offers. How beautiful and romantic is it that some of these couples can turn their disappointment into an intimate and special way to celebrate? Caitlin is also ramping up her online classes to help other photographers build successful businesses, teaching everything she has learned while building a multi-six-figure business from scratch.

And yet another client, Kathleen Day, was planning to launch her Schedule Bootcamp to help busy entrepreneurs do more in less time without the stress. This need is more pressing than ever, so she asked herself: What might people be most interested in accomplishing with their time at this moment? She realized this is the perfect time for people to catch up on all those programs and courses they previously purchased, or professional development tasks they’ve been wanting to tackle. Then she tweaked her messaging to meet the current need.

People need help right now.

Don’t be afraid to show up with free help in the form of content, and then offer paid help in the form of services and digital products.

