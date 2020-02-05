Home Finance How To Protect Yourself From IRS Phishing Scams Today
How To Protect Yourself From IRS Phishing Scams Today

written by Forbes February 5, 2020
How To Protect Yourself From IRS Phishing Scams Today
There are plenty of ways thieves try to get your personal information. One of the most popular ways is to pretend they are from the IRS.

IRS “phishing” scams never seem to go away. Most of us have dark thoughts about the tax agency and don’t want any trouble with them. Thieves know this and prey upon people.

The way an IRS scam works is simple: Someone will call, email or mail you claiming to be from the IRS. Usually a threat is involved: They are suing you or say you owe them money. The most obnoxious scams say the IRS is going to arrest you.

IRS scamsters make money when you call them back to “confirm” personal details like Social Security or bank account numbers. If you volunteer this information, that’s how they can steal money or open up credit accounts in your name. That’s identity theft.

The simplest defense is to ignore these solicitations. The IRS doesn’t call or email. If they want something from you, they will send an old-fashioned snail mail. Then you can call a number to verify.

Americans File Their Returns On Tax Day 2019

(Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

helpful video from the IRS.

