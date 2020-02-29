How To Reclaim The Huge Losses That Multitasking Forces On Your Company

Space and time to focus our attention is what’s required for creativity, inspiration, invention, … [+] opportunity, competitive advantage, and ultimately growth.

In my last column, I wrote about the fallacy that multitasking is productive, and the myth that one multitasking person is worth two or three others. That’s just not the case. Instead, multitasking reduces productivity by as much as 40%, robs businesses of the limited supply of attention their people have every day, and defeats the application of focused intelligence for which we hire the best and the brightest in the first place.

I outlined why multitasking is bad for business, bad for productivity, and bad for the human brain. It results in good people letting important information escape their notice, pressing them into making incomplete or poor decisions, and littering our corporate landscapes with costly mistakes and unfinished business. And yet, many companies continue to require multitasking as a must-have trait in those they hire.

In my last column, we looked at some of the effects of multitasking in business and likened it to ADHD in individuals. Today, let’s look at some costs and remedies.

Multitasking comes at a cost: money, memory, mastery, and meaning

If you want to talk numbers, then here’s something to give you pause: multitasking exposes employees to interruptions and distractions that can take up to 2.1 hours per person, per day, or 546 hours per year per employee. If you’re paying someone $15/hour, you’re losing more than $8,100 annually in productivity; if you’re paying them $150K/year, you’re losing $39,375 in productivity. Let’s say your company employs 1,200 people with an average annual salary of 56,000; multitasking could be costing you more than $67,000 in productivity every day, or a staggering $17.6 million each year in just one company — more than $50M in only three years. It’s the corporate equivalent of “government waste.”

And other costs are equally alarming. According to a Bryan College study of Millennials, “multitasking during cognitive tasks can lower the IQ by 15 points,” and “people who multitask have less brain density in areas dealing with cognitive and emotional control.” This is an astonishing finding and brings into specific focus a challenge that squarely confronts Millennials. The study contends that having been raised looking at multiple screens and switching among them with abandon from a young age, Millennials may have programmed themselves for increased impulsiveness. It turns out such polydirectional attention doesn’t make us smarter or more capable or faster at getting things done; it just normalizes a behavior of compulsive fractured attention. That presents new challenges for employers who must figure out how to take bright employees with self-imposed attention deficits and show them how to focus in a way that increases and sustains individual and company productivity.

In related research, it has been found that when students multitask, their ability to understand and remember the material they have encountered is impaired. It turns out that faulty memory doesn’t always happen because we fail to recall something; studies show that it can occur because distraction during our initial exposure to information results in an aborted attempt to bring that data onboard in the first place. In other words, we haven’t grasped enough of it to forget.

And perhaps more importantly, because we don’t own or command the information we’ve partially tuned out, we can’t extrapolate those lessons into new contexts, which is what’s required for creativity, inspiration, invention, opportunity, competitive advantage, and ultimately growth. Multitasking tamps down what, in business, we usually associate with brilliance or genius. It’s comparable to asking your best people to work without a night’s sleep, and then expecting heightened productivity and great new ideas as a result.

I put the cost of multitasking down to four Ms — money, memory, mastery, and meaning. The best solution a leader can achieve is a balanced protection of these.

What you can do about it

Multitasking throughout the day produces a kind of emotional frenzy that gets in the way of thinking straight, according to executive wellness expert and author Margaret Moore. Multitasking overwhelms the part of the brain that helps manage us at work. When this happens, recovery must occur before we can sustain normal focus – or what she calls unifocus, the need to concentrate our attention on one thing at a time in order to do it well.

This is another reason, as I’ve said in previous columns, that although we’re surrounded by seemingly limitless computing power, we should not think of ourselves as those same infinite machines. We’re not; we’re human. That makes us highly adaptable, intelligent, varied, energetic, dedicated, insightful, and able leaders and implementers who can master nearly any task or challenge – one at a time. Why diminish that advantage by emulating mere machines?

There are many steps leaders can take to bring more sustained focus into a company’s work life. Some are practices; some are training; and some are ideas that have not yet been widely tested. They are an a la carte (or perhaps all-you-can-eat) menu for organizations that want to attack the frenzied, fractured, false world of multitasking.

Shut off the entry points of distraction . Create a quiet, isolated place to work where cell phones, email, chat lines, and text alerts can be blockaded and where “do not disturb” barriers can be enforced for 90 minutes or longer.

. Create a quiet, isolated place to work where cell phones, email, chat lines, and text alerts can be blockaded and where “do not disturb” barriers can be enforced for 90 minutes or longer. Reduce switching . The average Millennial switches platforms 27 times per hour. For cognitive health, train workers to focus on one platform (and ideally one context) for 15 or 20 minutes at a time before switching to another screen for another issue in another context. For example, finish responding to several emails about an upcoming series of trade shows before answering texts with questions about website analytics or returning phone calls about warehouse logistics. Don’t switch back and forth between them.

. The average Millennial switches platforms 27 times per hour. For cognitive health, train workers to focus on one platform (and ideally one context) for 15 or 20 minutes at a time before switching to another screen for another issue in another context. For example, finish responding to several emails about an upcoming series of trade shows before answering texts with questions about website analytics or returning phone calls about warehouse logistics. Don’t switch back and forth between them. Use calendars instead of to-do lists to set aside blocks of time to focus on single, specific tasks. Assignments and duties are more likely to be completed if time is set aside for them. Individuals can mark themselves as unavailable during those time blocks and not respond to incoming messages.

instead of to-do lists to set aside blocks of time to focus on single, specific tasks. Assignments and duties are more likely to be completed if time is set aside for them. Individuals can mark themselves as unavailable during those time blocks and not respond to incoming messages. Leave one or two blocks of time each day to handle the influx of inbound messages, texts, emails, and voicemails that were held at bay earlier.

each day to handle the influx of inbound messages, texts, emails, and voicemails that were held at bay earlier. Take breaks . It’s essential that employees leave their desks, clear their minds, get fresh air, hit the reset button, and come back reinvigorated for the next stretch of concentrated activity. Ultradian rhythm suggests that 90-minute sessions of focused time separated by 20-minute breaks is an ideal rhythm for the human brain. (Spreadsheet champions and traditionalists may race to prove how costly long breaks can be, but that is a fair measure only when compared to recovering that 40% loss in productivity I mentioned earlier.) Leaders should remember that we are at the dawn of a new relationship between humans, technology, and work. What fit yesterday may not suit tomorrow.

. It’s essential that employees leave their desks, clear their minds, get fresh air, hit the reset button, and come back reinvigorated for the next stretch of concentrated activity. Ultradian rhythm suggests that 90-minute sessions of focused time separated by 20-minute breaks is an ideal rhythm for the human brain. (Spreadsheet champions and traditionalists may race to prove how costly long breaks can be, but that is a fair measure only when compared to recovering that 40% loss in productivity I mentioned earlier.) Leaders should remember that we are at the dawn of a new relationship between humans, technology, and work. What fit yesterday may not suit tomorrow. Go nontraditional with shifts . In Bryan College’s study on multitasking Millennials, they suggest reducing the workweek by somewhere between 8 and 15 hours without reducing the job expectations, thus forcing more focus during the remaining hours. The theory is that an employee will resist outside distractions if they have only four hours to complete the Big Project of the day. In Japan, a four-day workweek boosted productivity by 40% at Microsoft, where meetings were also limited to 30 minutes.

. In Bryan College’s study on multitasking Millennials, they suggest reducing the workweek by somewhere between 8 and 15 hours without reducing the job expectations, thus forcing more focus during the remaining hours. The theory is that an employee will resist outside distractions if they have only four hours to complete the Big Project of the day. In Japan, a four-day workweek boosted productivity by 40% at Microsoft, where meetings were also limited to 30 minutes. Offer yoga and meditation classes . They teach the practice of redirecting your mind back to the intended object of focus, which may be a new skill for many.

. They teach the practice of redirecting your mind back to the intended object of focus, which may be a new skill for many. Start every new-hire with a finite end date for their job. Knowing there are only two or three years to accomplish their prime mission encourages focus. This is a relatively low risk for companies, as Millennials tend to leave any job in three years or less. Also, it lets companies develop stars and groom them for another two- or three-year stint in a different part of the company.

for their job. Knowing there are only two or three years to accomplish their prime mission encourages focus. This is a relatively low risk for companies, as Millennials tend to leave any job in three years or less. Also, it lets companies develop stars and groom them for another two- or three-year stint in a different part of the company. Offer a variety of assignments within that period to satisfy employees’ impatient ambitions and make access to training readily available so all employees can get satisfaction from developing more skills. As they acquire new skills, staff will need training on how to focus when executing them.

Whether or not these precise suggestions work for you, use them as inspiration to think your way past the multitask box. Liberate focus throughout your organization to promote productivity. Adapt in a way that fits the work preferences of Millennials and also helps them learn powerful new focusing skills.

An important thing to remember as you shift your organization from multitasking to focusing on one thing at a time is that there are no drawbacks in terms of productivity. It’s all upside – there’s only gain.

