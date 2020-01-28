How To Reset Your Company Culture In The New Year

Resetting company culture in the new year can be vital for the companies success.

Company culture may seem like a buzzy word in the corporate world, but it in fact has great significance when it comes to the success of a company. According to Hagberg Consulting Group, company or corporate culture refers to the shared values, attitudes, standards, and beliefs that characterize members of an organization and define its nature. Company or corporate culture is rooted in an organization’s goals, strategies, structure, and approaches to labor, customers, investors, and the greater community.

When members of your organization are not aligned with the bigger vision, it can affect the trajectory of the company. The beginning of the year is the perfect time to reset your company culture to ensure everyone in the organization is on the same page for the next four quarters. So how can you reset your company culture?

Jessie De Lowe is a well known manifestation coach that has worked corporations like Google, Amazon, Honest, Mend App and CaPao Snacks. De Lowe often finds resetting culture or vision doesn’t come naturally for many leaders and it can be hard to know where to start to implement these cultural changes and infuse every aspect of your company with this new mindset. De Lowe comes into organizations to optimize every aspect of company culture and to help implement the changes needed to manifest their greatest goals. She shares her best strategies on how you can reset your company culture.

Invest in Individual Well-being

Burn out has become an epidemic, causing everything from crippling anxiety, exhaustion/depletion, loss of motivation, boredom and hopelessness at work. If you want your company to be healthy and thriving, each person within it has to be healthy and thriving as well. A vibrant company culture is one in which team members feel supported to be their best selves, not only professionally, but as a whole person. Health is wealth and a company that acknowledges the importance of mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being by helping people optimize their lives, will create a holistically healthy environment to work in. Companies that focus on the health and inner alignment of their employees will undoubtedly see enhanced performance from sharper, happier and more committed team members, and attract top talent who want to be a part of that ethos. Rather than investing in solely job focused trainings, treat your employees to some soul and life enhancing workshops and experiences and see the results.

Elevate Collective Energy and Raise Team Vibrations

Quantum physics has proved that everything is energy vibrating at different frequencies, including us! The law of attraction shows us that like attracts like, meaning we attract the energy that we radiate out into the world. Low frequency states (anxiety, fear, depression, anger, lethargy, etc.) are breeding ground for more negative energy, whereas high frequency states (love, excitement, gratitude, joy, abundance, etc.) act as a magnet for more positive energy. Knowing this, the more we infuse our work environment with positive energy, making it a safe space that allows people to function at their highest frequency state, the more positive interactions, relationships, deals, outcomes etc are going to appear. This starts at a leadership level, so executives should make intentional choices that will inspire and elevate every level of the company.

Set Clear, Powerful Intentions

Employees at all levels look for a sense of purpose and clarity on the WHY behind what they are spending so much time and energy on, as it makes all the difference in their feelings of pride and excitement behind what they are doing. Additionally, individuals are much more likely to create the outcome that they desire when they’ve set a clear intention that they feel in alignment with and actually believe that they can achieve. Companies who provide opportunities for their employees to deepen their sense of connection to their specific purpose at work will have more engaged, ambitious and committed employees. Spend some time at the beginning of the year focusing on the WHY that makes your company special, so that everyone is clear on the greater purpose, goals and intentions of your organization. Make it part of the company culture to create time and space for everyone to set their own intentions. Intentions become much more powerful when you write them down and share them verbally with one another, make sure to re-visit and re-assess regularly throughout the year.

Co-Create A Shared Definition of Success

Take time with your team to co-create a definition of success for 2020 that everyone can clearly define, visualize and feel personal ownership of. If you can define it together, and everyone is on the same page, you can all create a shared vision to cultivate and work towards. Schedule structured time dedicated to communicating and brainstorming about the highest manifestation, and most ideal outcome for what you’re working towards together and what each person’s personal vision of success is in their individual role. Everyone should be able to describe what it will it look and feel like when you hit each goal.

