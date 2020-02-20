How To Scale Your B2B Startup By Making Customers’ Lives Easier

Getty

This year is all about scaling and getting happy customers. Marketers are constantly searching for ways to avoid “lead panic” at the end of every quarter and build a steady foundation. They want to build a growth machine that will help them scale faster. As I was traveling to different countries, I saw startups that opened my eyes. Some were doing really well, while others were barely getting started.

Many startups I have worked with, especially in the software space, get their first few customers by word-of-mouth or by selling to their friends and family. Unfortunately, this model is not sustainable and can die quickly if you don’t understand how to scale your startup beyond a word-of-mouth campaign.

As a startup growth advisor, I usually help young companies scale by first evaluating every person in their marketing department. I want to learn how they are serving their customers. At the end of the day, I’ve found the less you make people do, the more they will want to buy from you.

Here are three of my tips on how to simplify your sales process if you want to scale your business-to-business software startup:

Keep the entire process simple (not just sales).

Everyone in the startup space talks about keeping things simple during the sales process, but they don’t maintain that attitude throughout the rest of the customer experience. People want to buy from companies that ensure the usability, activation and product are simple as well.

I’ve observed many startups that explain complex scenarios to customers after they have purchased their product, which overwhelms the customer to the point that they don’t want to even use the product anymore. What are you doing to ensure that the experience is simple all the way through? Are you building tutorials for them? How are you making it easier for them even with their everyday life and responsibilities?

Setting a strong foundation for them is critical so they don’t have to rely on deep manuals and push through a lot of hard work to not really get anywhere. Otherwise, they might realize that buying the new tool or software wasn’t really worth the cost. The less work they have to do, the happier they will be.

Help put the software to use.

A company could be really gifted when it comes to capturing interest, but how about the end goal: putting the software to use? That is a whole different skill set that I’ve observed a number of companies haven’t mastered yet.

Consider this: Not all leaders want to buy new software, learn everything from the ground up, implement that new software and then train their employees on it. This is why I believe it’s important for B2B software companies to go the extra mile and help their customers implement their products. For example, you might set up shop at your client’s workplace and implement the software yourself. This saves them the time and energy of needing to install the software on their own. Instead of solely working toward the acquisition, you can truly help out your customers, make their lives easier and sell your software all at the same time.

Always maintain focus on your customers’ needs.

When I traveled to other countries, it became clear to me why software has such a bad wrap. It was always really difficult for sales teams to get companies on board with the software. I didn’t understand why when they were able to receive so much help and funding from different partners to get up and going. But when it came to sales, I discovered the churn was too high to keep up with.

After speaking to many businesses on my travels, I realized that they don’t want to do the work. They can barely keep up with their current workload, so adding more work for them is a big no. This is why most companies would stay away from adding new software to their tech stack because in most cases, they would be right: Less is more.

This is why I advise startup leaders today to take a new focus, and that new focus has more to do with ensuring that you are making the end customer happy by making their life easier.

I remember when I was working as an intern, and the whole time, my goal was to make the life of an executive as easy as possible. They were already dealing with a lot every day, and the last thing I wanted to do was add more to their plate than they could handle. This was what made me different from the rest of the interns who did as they were told. I took the time to learn about who I was working with and their personality, and every day, I would ask myself, “How can I make her life a lot easier than it is?” Sometimes it would be simple things, like grabbing her a morning coffee, and other days were filled with reports and tasks.

When you ask yourself this same question as you sell your software products, I believe you’ll be well on your well to scaling your startup successfully.

Source