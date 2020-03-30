How To See The Planets At Their Closest For 20 Years: What You Can See In The Night Sky This Week

Three planets will be close together this week.

Each Monday I pick out the northern hemisphere’s celestial highlights for the week ahead, but be sure to check my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, eclipses and astronomy.

What To Watch For In The Night Sky This Week: March 30-April 5, 2020

This week it’s all about the planets. First—before sunrise—the “ringed planet” Saturn, “red planet” Mars and “giant planet” Jupiter appear as close together as they have for 20 years. Then comes a rare post-sunset trip for bright Venus into the “Seven Sisters” stars of the Pleaides star cluster. That’s going to be a beautiful and and much-photographed sight.

Saturn, Mars and Jupiter will be in close conjunction.

Tuesday, March 31, 2020: Saturn meets Mars … and Jupiter

Early-risers are getting an eyeful of planets this season, a situation that peaks this morning as Saturn gets close to Mars in the pre-dawn night sky. Look to the southeastern sky before sunrise for this close conjunction, though it’s not the only sight to behold. Jupiter will shine closely to the pair and, in fact, the three planets will be visible in a patch of sky spanning just 6.1°. That’s the closest the three planets have appeared in the sky since April 14, 2000 according to When The Curves Line Up.

Venus will appear almost as a ‘star’ in the Pleiades star cluster.

Friday, April 3, 2020: Venus ‘in’ the Pleiades

A few nights after the trio of planets in close conjunction come a rare opportunity to photograph an unusually bright Venus as it appears to cross the Pleiades star cluster. Probably the night sky’s most beautiful sight, the Pleiades are a collection of around 100 hot, young blue stars, six or seven which are easy to identify with the naked eye in a shape reminiscent of a “mini” Big Dipper or Plough. During this event—visible straight after sunset—Venus will shine a mere 0.3° south of the Pleiades. It will be a rare opportunity for astrophotographers.

