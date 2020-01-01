How To Set Goals For 2020: And Actually Achieve Them

Start or fund an emergency account. If you don’t have one, open up a money-market account and start saving. My suggestion: At least 10% of your annual income. A better way of gauging how much to put into this rainy-day fund is to add up your insurance deductibles. How much would you pay out of pocket for auto, health and homeowner’s insurance claims? Are appliances or home maintenance items on your list?

Write down healthy habits you want to acquire. Diets are hard, but eating right is not. Are you cutting down on sugar and junk food? Are you eating more fruit and vegetables? Here are some healthy habits to add to your goals list. Don’t forget to get up and move. Sitting is the new smoking.

Get out of your comfort zone to find peace. I’m surprised that the things that are most meaningful don’t cost anything. Visit an older relative. Put your phone in a drawer. Take a long walk. Indulge in a hobby. Join a club. Read a book. Watch a movie — in a theater. See a high school play.

$19,500 annually in 2020. Add another $6,500 if you’re over 50. It helps sometimes to focus on a reasonable dollar amount instead of a percentage.

The goals list is endless, but the bottom line is to find a better way to connect yourself to others and your community. It will make your year fresher, brighter and healthier.

” readability=”31.026943802925″>

You’ve probably heard this trope: Of those who set goals in January for the coming year, by Feb. 15, most have forgotten all about them.

Since I’m a list and schedule person, I like to write things down. That way I can refer to it anytime. It works most of the time.

In the new year, by all means put down some reasonable goals on paper. Keep the list where you can see it. Put it on your fridge or desk.

The first thing you should do is make a distinction between realistic goals and changing habits. If you’re addicted to something — like tobacco or booze — you can surely change, but it will take a sustained effort. Don’t expect to do it alone. Get some help. And keep in mind you can also be addicted to social media, cat videos and video games.

Other habits are much easier to tackle. Here are some suggestions:

You could get in the habit of saving 15% of your income. You sign a form with your employer to withdraw and invest that money from your paycheck, or set up an individual retirement account (IRA) that will automatically debit that amount from your checking account.

Setting specific goals with numbers attached is more meaningful than vague commitments. Let’s say you want to save more in your 401(k)-type account. You can sock away up to $19,500 annually in 2020. Add another $6,500 if you’re over 50. It helps sometimes to focus on a reasonable dollar amount instead of a percentage.

Start or fund an emergency account. If you don’t have one, open up a money-market account and start saving. My suggestion: At least 10% of your annual income. A better way of gauging how much to put into this rainy-day fund is to add up your insurance deductibles. How much would you pay out of pocket for auto, health and homeowner’s insurance claims? Are appliances or home maintenance items on your list?

Write down healthy habits you want to acquire. Diets are hard, but eating right is not. Are you cutting down on sugar and junk food? Are you eating more fruit and vegetables? Here are some healthy habits to add to your goals list. Don’t forget to get up and move. Sitting is the new smoking.

Get out of your comfort zone to find peace. I’m surprised that the things that are most meaningful don’t cost anything. Visit an older relative. Put your phone in a drawer. Take a long walk. Indulge in a hobby. Join a club. Read a book. Watch a movie — in a theater. See a high school play.

The goals list is endless, but the bottom line is to find a better way to connect yourself to others and your community. It will make your year fresher, brighter and healthier.