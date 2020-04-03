How To Use Creativity And Pattern-Matching To Find Your Startup Idea

Getty

For some, creativity starts from a blank slate. That might work for others, but for me, my best ideas come from synthesizing things I have seen in the world, from different places, contexts and times.

I have been thinking about this a lot while reflecting on how I first thought about starting my company. By 2016, station-based bike-share had appeared in cities from New York to London. At the same time, in China, a few enterprising university students had started a system of sharing bicycles using simple combination locks — immobilizing bicycles by locking to the wheel and frame — and numeric codes passed around by text message. Without the need for physical parking stations, these bicycles could be parked anywhere, and the concept quickly scaled.

If you are looking for an idea for a startup, you may just want to start exploring.

Look For Problems Around You

In 2015, I was living in SoMa, San Francisco. I had been in the city for a number of years, pre-Uber, and had experienced the pain of calling cabs. With rideshare, the problem of getting around the city was largely solved, except for short trips. It was still aggravating to wait five to 10 minutes and pay up to $10 to go a mile or two.

Given the scale of the world, chances are that a close variant of the problem you’ve been thinking about has been worked on or solved by someone else.

Expand Your Explorations To Find Opportunities

To pattern match well, you need a varied palette. Howard Schultz was famously inspired to open the first Starbucks stores after his travels to Milanese coffee houses. I spent the early half of the 2010s evaluating startup ideas as an entrepreneur and investor, at the same time building a number of apps, from collaboration tools to mobile games. I also traveled extensively, and spent time in a number of cities in China, observing the rise of the new mobile economy in the country.

While in Beijing, I came across the aforementioned stationless bike-share system. The solution seemed to be the perfect fit for the problem I saw back in San Francisco. This solution was also interesting from a business perspective. While trying various business concepts, the one common roadblock I stumbled on was distribution. The stationless bike-share system was ingenious in that the product itself was an advertisement and organic part of the sign-up process.

While exploring, keep your eyes open for interesting solutions to problems that resonate with you.

Unlock Your Concept’s Potential

Mark Ronson, widely known for producing for Lady Gaga and others, has said that sampling isn’t about hijacking wholesale, but rather “inserting yourself into the narrative of a song while also pushing that story forward.” My company rolled out the first stationless bike-share system in North America in mid-2017 and found modest, yet not overwhelming traction.

Toward the end of that year, I discovered a new product being developed by Segway. It was a modern take on a scooter, a two-wheeled skateboard powered by an electric motor. We plugged this product into our fleet management system and regulatory framework and rolled out in San Francisco to overwhelming demand. A simple twist of the concept had unlocked its potential, and with this, we launched a fast-growing startup.

While applying a solution to a problem, remember to be flexible and listen to feedback from the market.

This method of identifying a problem, having a palette of solutions to draw from and being flexible so you can adapt the solution to users’ needs will help unlock success for your next startup.

Source