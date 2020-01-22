Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn have been the quad frontrunners for our time and attention and effort for nearly five years now. And yet LinkedIn, the career network, may possess the possibility for the most tremendous growth and ROI through content marketing. If you aren’t yet using the platform to find leads, it’s high time to start – a recent report found that 94% of B2B influencers are creating content on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn, when used correctly, can drive enviable revenue growth through content, engagement, and genuine networking. As your business looks to the year ahead, consider how you can utilize a LinkedIn content strategy to fill your funnel and bring in more income. Here are five ways to up your LinkedIn game and accordingly, your ROI.

How to Utilize LinkedIn In 2020 to 4X Your Revenue | Stephanie Burns

Deposit Photos

1. Make Your Posts Mobile Friendly

In this case, mobile-friendly means “sticky,” or more likely for eyes to stay glued to your post even when their thumb has a tendency to scroll. It’s reported that 60% of LinkedIn users tune in on their phones. Since many will be checking their LinkedIn feeds in a cursory fashion as they scroll through, it’s imperative to have a compelling hook and capture viewers’ attention throughout the post. This can also be done with powerful visuals and surprising first lines.

This is also important for your profile header. Many upload a header picture on their laptop, which looks significantly different from how it turns out from a mobile view. Make sure to check across both laptop and mobile views to make sure nothing looks out of place. Graphic designer Andrew Cameron offers a good rule of thumb: to leave the middle of your header thumb empty, so you don’t run into any headaches trying to show a whole photo or a full text.

2. Post Consistently

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to plan out content, because a major tip is to post consistently. Shay Rowbottom is a LinkedIn content expert who has amassed thousands of followers and millions of views for clients via their LinkedIn profiles. She advises that the most important part of a content strategy is to post consistently. “Don’t even start a content strategy unless you’re committed to consistency,” she advises. “If I had succumbed under the pressure of consistent posting towards the beginning, I never would have made it this far.”

14 studies concluded that the sweet spot for number of times to post per week is somewhere between two to five times. Definitely post twice a week; but exceeding five times isn’t recommended. A good idea is to simply schedule these posts ahead of time so you don’t have to remember at ideal posting times (in the morning).

3. Encourage Comments And Bring Others Into The Conversation

Because comments drive the algorithm, it’s important to generate as many as possible. This can be done by posing a question in the post or asking for opinions. When generating content for your LinkedIn, keep in mind that it should always encourage some type of response. May it be a recent piece of interesting research you share or a poll on what your network thinks, be comment-driven.

Once comments start to trickle in, make sure to respond to them. Andrew Hutchinson recommends bringing others into the conversation through the ‘mention’ function if you know someone who could contribute something interesting.

4. Create Content In The Same Ballpark As Your Offerings

It should go without saying, but make sure that when strategizing content creation, you evaluate your target audience by their likelihood to convert to clients or customers. Henry Foster says that it’s likely your audience is broken down into three types of people: general professionals, professionals in your industry, and potential customers. You’re creating content for the group that comprises potential customers.

Focus content on something your ideal client wants to hear about. For example: if you run a digital marketing agency, make content about the latest trends in digital marketing and how capitalizing on them can generate massive exposure.

5. Always Have A Call To Action

Finally, make sure content is wrapped up with a call to action. Let people know how they can engage with you or contact you. Depending on the content, this CTA could range from a “sign up for our mailing list” to a “comment below.” It’s likely that the CTA will differ from post to post, but take advantage of the space to make one.

Make sure that the call to action is simple and short at the end of the post. It’s recommended to make 80-90% of your content high-value and 10-20% of your content sales or advertisement oriented. Otherwise, you may come across as too salesy to viewers, automatically turning them off to what you have to say.

LinkedIn has too many users and too much potential to not be taken advantage of. Make sure to generate valuable native content and post consistently, and watch your funnel fill with more of your target customers.

