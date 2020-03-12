Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream Bellator 241
written by Forbes March 12, 2020
Patricio ″Pitbull″ Freire faces Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 241.

UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Patricio Freire walks to the cage for his bout against Henry Corrales … [+] (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bellator is in action on Friday. The event, Bellator 241 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The top two bouts on the card are part of the Bellator featherweight grand prix.

In the main event, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire puts his featherweight title on the line against Pedro Carvalho. Bellator held a live draft for the event. Freire, received a “champion’s choice” pick. With that he was able to select any of the fighters as his opponent. He decided on Carvalho.

One of the quirks of the grand prix is that Freire’s title is on the line in every bout he competes in. Freire is a -1000 favorite to retain his title. Carvalho enters the contest as the +600 underdog.

Freire also owns the Bellator lightweight title.

The co-main event of the night features a matchup between Emmanuel Sanchez and Daniel Weichel. Sanchez, a former Bellator featherweight title challenger defeated Tywan Claxton in his first grand prix bout. Weichel, who has fought for the featherweight crown twice, is coming off a win over Saul Rogers. Both Sanchez and Weichel lost to Freire in their title fights. Sanchez is a -155 favorite over Weichel, who is a +125 underdog.

The hard-hitting Paul Daley faces Sabah Homasi on the main card.

On the prelims Kevin Ferguson Jr., better known as “Baby Slice,” faces Kaheem Murray.

Bellator 241 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card streams on DAZN at 10 p.m ET following prelims on DAZN and Bellator’s YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. ET.

