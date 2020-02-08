How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs. Dominick Reyes

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Opponents Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes face off during the UFC … [+] 247 Ultimate Media Day at the Crowne Plaza Houston River Oaks on February 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC is in Houston for tonight’s UFC 247 pay-per-view card. In the headlining bout, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against Dominick Reyes.

Jones has competed in nothing but UFC title fights since he knocked out Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in March 2011. With that win, Jones became the youngest fighter to capture a UFC title. If Jones, who is in his second stint as the UFC 205-pound champion, defeats Reyes, he will have 14 victories in UFC title fights, which will put him in front of Georges St-Pierre who has 13 career UFC title fight triumphs. The odds favor that scenario, as Jones is a -500 favorite over Reyes, who comes in as a +350 underdog.

Jones is coming off a split decision win over Thiago Santos in July. That victory was the first time in his career that Jones did not win by unanimous decision or stoppage. Jones has successfully defended the light heavyweight crown twice during his second reign at the top of the 205-pound division.

Reyes signed with the UFC in 2017 on the strength of three first-round knockout wins. He continued to wrap things up early in his first three fights under the UFC banner. Reyes did not enter the second round in those three scraps. In his final bout of 2018 and his first matchup of 2019, Reyes went the distance. He got back on track in his most recent outing. In that bout, Reyes scored a first-round knockout win over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. The victory punched Reyes’ ticket to a title fight. He is 12-0 as a pro and currently ranked No. 4 in the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

HOW TO WATCH OR LIVE STREAM UFC 247

UFC 247 takes place on Saturday, February 8, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 247 Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+, 10 P.M. ET)

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

UFC 247 Preliminary card (ESPN, 8 PM ET)

Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

UFC 247 Early Prelim card (ESPN+, Fight Pass, 6:15 P.M. ET)

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

