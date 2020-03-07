Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC 248 Prelims
March 7, 2020
Sean O'Malley faces Jose Quinonez on the prelims of tonight's UFC 248 fight card.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 05: (L-R) Sean O’Malley and Jose Quinonez face off during the UFC 248 … [+] Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on March 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 248 pay-per-view fight card. The ESPN+ streaming event features two title fights at the top of the card. In the main event , middleweight champ Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line for the first time when he matches up against No. 3 ranked contender Yoel Romero. In the evening’s co-main event, women’s strawweight titleholder, Weili Zhang, defends the 115-pound title against the No. 4 ranked contender, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk, who is a former UFC 115-pound champion, defended that title five times.

Before the five-fight main card takes place, seven fights takes place on the prelims.

The can’t miss prelim contest is the bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Jose Alberto Quinonez.

O’Malley appeared to be on his way up in the UFC. He scored a “Fight of the Night” bonus for his win over Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222 in 2018, but he has been inactive since then because of hip surgery and two failed USADA drug tests.

The 25-year-old faces the 29-year-old Quinonez, who has been with the UFC since 2014. His career record is 8-3. Quinonez is coming off a September 2019 decision win over Carlos Huachin. The odds favor O’Malley. He is a -270 favorite over Quinonez, who is a +210 underdog.

How To Watch or Live Stream UFC 248:

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 248 Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero 

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose 

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang 

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin 

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez 

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard 

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov 

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn 

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana 

 Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

