LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: (L-R) Opponents Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Yoel Romero of Cuba … [+] face off during the UFC 248 weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC is Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 248 pay-per-view fight card. The ESPN+ streaming event features two title fights at atop the card. In the main event, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line for the first time when he matches up against No. 3 ranked contender Yoel Romero. In the evening’s co-main event, women’s strawweight titleholder, Weili Zhang, defends the 115-pound title against the No. 4 ranked contender, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk, who is a former UFC 115-pound champion, defended that title five times.

Adesanya won the 185-pound crown with a second-round knockout win over Robert Whittaker in October 2019. The victory capped a very successful year for the New Zealander. His three victories during the year, including a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Kelvin Gastelum, had him at the top of many “Fighter of the Year” lists. Romero, one of the most powerful fighters in the UFC, is coming of a decision loss to Paulo Costa. Romero has said he wants to take the judges out of this matchup.

Zhang moved her winning streak to 20 fights in a row when she knocked out Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds to claim the strawweight title in August. Jedrzejczyk is 2-3 in her past five fights, each of those three losses came in a title fight.

On the prelim card, Sean O’Malley makes his return after two years out of the octagon due to hip surgery and two failed drug tests. He faces Jose Alberto Quinonez in a bantamweight bout.

How To Watch or Live Stream UFC 248:

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 248 Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

