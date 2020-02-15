Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 167 Prelims
Business

written by Forbes February 15, 2020
Jim Miller faces Scott Holtzman on the prelims of tonight's UFC Fight Night 167 fight card

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Opponents Jim Miller and Scott Holtzman face off during … [+] the official UFC weigh-in at the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North on February 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC is in New Mexico for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 167 fight card. The main event features a possible light heavyweight title eliminator as Corey Anderson faces Jan Blachowicz. Anderson is ranked No. 5 in the 205-pound division, while Blachowicz checks in at No. 6. These two met once before. In that 2015 matchup, Anderson scored a unanimous decision win in a three-round contest.

In the co-main event, Diego Sanchez, who fights out of New Mexico, faces Michel Pereira in a welterweight contest. Sanchez is the only competitor from the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” who remains with the UFC. Pereira, who hails from Brazil, is one of the most exciting fighters to hit the octagon in a few years. This fight promises to be an entertaining one.

The top of the preliminary card is heavy with veteran talent. 

Tim Means, who is in his second stint with the UFC faces Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout. Means is coming off a big submission win in December when he forced Thiago Alves to submit in the first round. Rodriguez, who is on a six-fight winning streak, makes his UFC debut on this card.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson faces Nathaniel Wood at bantamweight. Dodson is on the first two-fight losing skid of his career while Wood, who is a former Cage Warriors 135-pound champion, has won eight in a row, including three bouts with the UFC.

Jim Miller also appears on the prelims. Miller faces Scott Holtzman in a lightweight contest. Miller is on the first winning streak of his career since 2016. He went 2-0 in 2019 with two first-round submission wins. Holtzman is coming off a second-round TKO win over Dong Hyun Ma.

UFC Fight Night 167 takes place at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The entire card streams on ESPN+. 

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 PM ET)

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Błachowicz 

Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira 

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella 

Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas 

Rogério Bontorin vs. Ray Borg 

Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros 

Preliminary card (ESPN+, 5 PM ET)

Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez 

John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood 

Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman 

Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend 

Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili 

Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young 

Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva

