How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 168: Paul Felder Vs Dan Hooker

written by Forbes February 22, 2020
Paul Felder and Don Hooker headline tonight's UFC Fight Night 168

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Opponents Paul Felder and Dan Hooker of New Zealand face … [+] off during the UFC weigh-in at Spark Arena on February 22, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is in Auckland, New Zealand for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 168 event. In the headlining bout, hometown competitor Dan Hooker faces Philadelphia-born Paul Felder at 155 pounds.

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov scheduled to defend his title against the No. 1 ranked Tony Ferguson in April and Conor McGregor the next likely title challenger, Felder and Hooker are at best, fighting for a chance to compete in a title elimination bout. Felder is the No. 6 ranked fighter in the official UFC lightweight rankings, while Hooker checks in at No. 7.

Felder is 5-1 in his past six fights. His only loss during that stretch was a short-notice matchup against Mike Perry at welterweight. Hooker moved to lightweight in 2017 after a 3-3 run at featherweight. Since moving up to 155 pounds, Hooker is 6-1. His only loss was a third-round TKO defeat at the hands of Edson Barboza. 

Hooker hopes a win over Felder puts him in the mix for a top-ranked opponent. 

“I look at Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, any of them,” Hooker said (via Las Vegas Review-Journal). “I respect their skills entirely, but I can see ways I get it done against all these guys.”

Felder is thinking among those same lines.

“Anybody in this division has to at least be daydreaming or thinking about what’s next,” he said. “So am I. My focus is on getting through (Saturday) night and then we’ll see, but those names are the names we both want.”

UFC Fight Night 168 takes place Saturday at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET. 

UFC Fight Night 168 Main Card

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao

UFC Fight Night 168 Prelims

Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

