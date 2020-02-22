How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 168 Prelims

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Opponents Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Tyson Nam … [+] poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at Spark Arena on February 22, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC is in Auckland, New Zealand for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 168 event. In the headlining bout, hometown competitor Dan Hooker faces Philadelphia-born Paul Felder at 155 pounds.

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov scheduled to defend his title against the No. 1 ranked Tony Ferguson in April and Conor McGregor the next likely title challenger, Felder and Hooker are at best, fighting for a chance to compete in a title elimination bout. Felder is the No. 6 ranked fighter in the official UFC lightweight rankings, while Hooker checks in at No. 7.

The light heavyweight co-main event pits Jimmy Crute against Michal Oleksiejczuk. Both fighters are coming off loses after prolonged winning streaks. Crute was 10-0 before a September submission loss to Misha Cirkunov. Oleksiejczuk was on a 12-fight unbeaten streak before Ovince Saint Preux submitted him in September. Oleksiejczuk had a no contest during that run after his win over Khalil Rountree was overturned when he tested positive for the steroid clomiphene. Oleksiejczuk was suspended for one-year because of that failed drug test.

The prelims feature some solid matchups as well. One of the more intriguing contests on that portion of the card is the flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Tyson Nam. Kara-France, who fights out of Auckland’s City Kickboxing, is the No. 8 ranked competitor in the 125-pound division. He was on an eight-fight winning streak before he dropped a unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno in December. The more experienced Nam joined the UFC on short notice in September. He lost his promotional debut, falling to Sergio Pettis by decision.

UFC Fight Night 168 takes place Saturday at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 168 Main Card

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao

UFC Fight Night 168 Prelims

Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

