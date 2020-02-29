Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 169: Joseph Benavidez Vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
written by Forbes February 29, 2020
Deiveson Figueiredo faces Joseph Benavidez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over … [+] Tim Elliott in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on October 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The vacant UFC flyweight title is on the line tonight at UFC Fight Night 169. Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo face off for that belt, Henry Cejudo vacated that belt in December. Cejudo is the current UFC bantamweight titleholder. 

Benavidez failed to win the 125-pound title in his previous two UFC title fights. He’s gone 9-1 since his most recent chance to claim UFC gold. Considering it took Benavidez over six years to earn his third opportunity at the belt. With that, there’s a good chance if Benavidez falls short he won’t get another chance to compete for a UFC title. As for Figueiredo, this is his first UFC title shot. 

Benavidez, a member of the WEC/UFC since 2008 is the sentimental favorite in this matchup. In addition to his two previous UFC title fights, Benavidez has an opportunity to win a title with the WEC. 

Figueiredo is the underdog in the bout, but he’s not a substantial underdog. As of this writing, Benavidez is a -145 favorite and Figueiredo is a +115 underdog.

UFC Fight Night 169 takes place Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET. 

UFC Fight Night 169 Main Card:

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer 

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba 

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont 

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner 

UFC Fight Night 169 Prelim Card:

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva 

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese 

Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia 

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura 

Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown 

Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz 

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev 

