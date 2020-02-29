How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 169: Joseph Benavidez Vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over … [+]
The vacant UFC flyweight title is on the line tonight at UFC Fight Night 169. Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo face off for that belt, Henry Cejudo vacated that belt in December. Cejudo is the current UFC bantamweight titleholder.
Benavidez failed to win the 125-pound title in his previous two UFC title fights. He’s gone 9-1 since his most recent chance to claim UFC gold. Considering it took Benavidez over six years to earn his third opportunity at the belt. With that, there’s a good chance if Benavidez falls short he won’t get another chance to compete for a UFC title. As for Figueiredo, this is his first UFC title shot.
Benavidez, a member of the WEC/UFC since 2008 is the sentimental favorite in this matchup. In addition to his two previous UFC title fights, Benavidez has an opportunity to win a title with the WEC.
Figueiredo is the underdog in the bout, but he’s not a substantial underdog. As of this writing, Benavidez is a -145 favorite and Figueiredo is a +115 underdog.
UFC Fight Night 169 takes place Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET.
