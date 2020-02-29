Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 169 Prelims
How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 169 Prelims

written by Forbes February 29, 2020
Brendan Allen faces Tom Breese on the UFC Fight Night 169 prelim card

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: Brendan Allen celebrates after defeating Kevin Holland in their … [+] middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at TD Garden on October 18, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is in Norfolk, Virginia for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 169 fight card. The event marks the first time the promotion has been in Norfolk since 2017. In the headlining bout, Joseph Benavidez, one of the best fighters to never win a title with the UFC/WEC gets his fourth chance at a belt when he faces Deiveson Figueiredo in a scrap for the vacant flyweight title.

In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer looks to bounce back from her first career loss when she meets Zarah Fairn dos Santos in a women’s featherweight matchup. Dos Santos is coming off a loss in her UFC debut. 

The fight to see on the prelim card is the middleweight matchup between Tom Breese and Brendan Allen. Breese was 10-0 before a 2016 split decision loss to Sean Strickland. He returned to the octagon in May 2018 to score a first-round TKO won over Dan Kelly. The former BAMMA welterweight champ has not fought since that victory. Allen is on a five-fight winning streak. All five of those wins have come since Breese’s most recent outing. Allen was the LFA middleweight champion before he joined the UFC. 

UFC Fight Night 169 takes place Saturday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The entire card streams on ESPN+ with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET following prelims at 5 p.m. ET. 

UFC Fight Night 169 Main Card:

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer 

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba 

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont 

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner 

UFC Fight Night 169 Prelim Card:

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva 

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese 

Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia 

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura 

Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown 

Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz 

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev 

