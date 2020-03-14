Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 170: Kevin Lee Vs. Charles Oliveira
written by Forbes March 14, 2020
Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira meet in the main event of Saturdays' UFC Fight Night 170

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – MARCH 13: (L-R) Opponents Kevin Lee of the United States and Charles Oliveira of … [+] Brazil face off during during the UFC Fight Night Lee v Oliveira weigh-in at Windsor Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC is in Brazil for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 170. In the main event of the fight card, Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira meet in what is an important lightweight matchup.

Lee is the No. 8 ranked fighter in the official UFC 155-pound rankings. Oliveira checks in at No. 13. 

The lightweight division is the deepest and toughest weight class in the UFC. With four of the top five fighters booked against each other in the coming months, it’s important that any fighter ranked below them get a win when they enter the octagon. Lee is coming off one of the best knockout wins in 2019. He starched Gregor Gillespie with a head kick in November. Lee is 3-3 in his past five outings. Oliveira is on a six-fight winning streak. He knocked out Jared Gordon in November.

Lee came in overweight for the fight. He weighed in at 158.5 for the lightweight bout, which was 2.5 pounds over the non-title fight limit of 156 pounds. 

Saturday’s fight card takes place in front of an empty arena because of concerns of the coronavirus. The governor of Brasilia, Brazil banned gatherings of over 100 people until Sunday.

UFC Fight Night 170 takes place at Nilson Nelson gym in Brasilia, Brazil. The entire fight card airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streams on ESPN+.

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira 

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns 

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic 

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov 

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi 

Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno 

Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas 

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko 

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola 

Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva 

Gustavo da Silva vs. David Dvorak 

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

