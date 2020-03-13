Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 170
How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC Fight Night 170

written by Forbes March 13, 2020
Kevin Lee vs Charles Oliveira headlines UFC Fight Night 170 in Brazil.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Kevin Lee celebrates his KO victory over Gregor Gillespie in their … [+] lightweight bout during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is in Brazil for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 170. In the main event of the ESPN+ streaming fight card, Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira meet in what is an important lightweight matchup.

Lee is the No. 8 ranked fighter in the official UFC 155-pound rankings. Oliveira checks in at No. 13. 

The lightweight division is the deepest and toughest weight class in the UFC. With four of the top five fighters booked against each other in the coming months, it’s important that any fighter ranked below them get a win when they enter the octagon. Lee is coming off one of the best knockout wins in 2019. He starched Gregor Gillespie with a head kick in November. Lee is 3-3 in his past five outings. Oliveira is on a six-fight winning streak. He knocked out Jared Gordon in November.

In the co-main event, a pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu aces face off in a welterweight contest. In that matchup Demian Maia, who is on a three-fight winning streak, meets Gilbert Burns, who has won his past four fights. Maia is the No. 5 ranked 170-pounder, while Burns checks in at No. 12.

Also on the main card, Johnny Walker returns to action for the first time since Corey Anderson knocked him out in the first round of their UFC 244 scrap. Walker faces Nikita Krylov at light heavyweight. Krylov is coming off a split-decision setback to Glover Teixeira. Walker is the No. 10 ranked fighter in the 205-pound division. Krylov is ranked at No. 12.

UFC Fight Night 170 takes place at Nilson Nelson gym in Brasilia, Brazil. The entire fight card streams on ESPN+.

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira  

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns  

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic  

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov  

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi  

Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno  

Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas  

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko  

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola  

Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva  

Gustavo da Silva vs. David Dvorak  

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

