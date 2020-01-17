How to Watch the 2020 Australian Open Tennis Tournament

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 15: Rafael Nadal plays a shot during the Rally for Relief Bushfire … [+] Appeal event at Rod Laver Arena on January 15, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bushfires have devastated Australia, but the show must go on.

Despite a number of players voicing concerns about air quality as readings hit hazardous levels during qualifying week, the 2020 Australian Open will proceed as scheduled, tournament director Craig Tiley said Thursday.

“I do think air quality for sport and for tennis is a conversation we’re going to have more of in the future. It is potentially the new normal,” he added. “We’ve done the best we can in communicating with the [men’s and women’s] tours. One thing I can say is this is about trusting the medical advice and the scientific advice.”

Air conditions have improved since Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic collapsed and quit after an uncontrollable coughing fit while up a set during her first-round qualifying match on Tuesday. If things change for the worse once the main draw gets underway, Tiley says there’s always the option of relocating matches scheduled for the uncovered outside courts.

“We have three environments in which we can complete it,” he said, referring to the covered Rod Laver, Margaret Court and Melbourne Arenas. “It may look differently, but the tournament will happen.”

The fires have inspired numerous fundraising efforts from the tennis community, including Wednesday’s Rally for Relief event at Rod Laver Arena the Pledges For Aces program that was spearheaded by Australian Nick Kyrgios in early January.

First-round action for the Australian Open is scheduled to kick off Monday morning at Melbourne Park, local time. That’s Sunday night for North American hardcourt fans.

The new decade begins with the Big 3 continuing to dominate the men’s side of the draw. After his emotional win at Flushing Meadows in September, 33-year-old Rafael Nadal touches down in Melbourne as the men’s top seed. He now has 19 Grand Slam singles titles but has won the Australian Open just once, in 2009.

Last year’s men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, comes into the tournament as the second seed. The 32-year-0ld is now up to 16 Slams after also winning Wimbledon in 2019. Seven of his titles have come in Australia.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 15: Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer shake hands after the Rally for … [+] Relief Bushfire Appeal event at Rod Laver Arena on January 15, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Finally, there’s Roger Federer, the 38-year-old legend who holds the all-time record with 20 men’s Grand Slam titles. Now seeded third, his last win came two years ago in Australia. Federer showed that there’s still life in his game during his thrilling five-set final against Djokovic at Wimbledon last summer.

Though the top dogs of men’s tennis are now all well into their 30s, the younger generation has not yet broken through to challenge at the Grand Slam level. The last man to win a Slam other than Nadal, Djokovic or Federer was Stan Wawrinka, at the 2016 U.S. Open. Wawrinka, 34, is also the 2014 Australian Open winner and is seeded 15th this year.

Of the young guns, 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev made huge strides in 2019. Now seeded fourth, he started last year in Australia with his first-ever seeding at a Grand Slam, and reached the Round of 16 before succumbing to Djokovic — who he’d go on to beat in Cincinnati in August on his way to his first career Masters 1000 title. That was part of a record-tying run of four straight final appearances that concluded at the U.S. Open, his first Grand Slam final.

Another young men’s player to watch is sixth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 21-year-old ATP Finals Champion. His best Grand Slam showing to date came last year in Melbourne, when he reached the semifinal after upsetting Federer in the fourth round. Fifth seed Dominic Thiem has also been knocking at the door, with back-to-back appearances in the French Open final, but the 26-year-old has yet to advance past the fourth round in Australia.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates after winning the final match … [+] against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On the women’s side, all eyes will once again be on eighth seed Serena Williams as she takes another crack at matching Margaret Court’s record of 24 career Grand Slam titles. Last year in Melbourne, she fell to Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinal before falling just short later in the season, reaching the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Serena changed up her preparation this year. She’s coming into Melbourne after a win at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this month.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 17: Ashleigh Barty of Australia plays a forehand to Danielle Collins … [+] of the USA during day six of the 2020 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 17, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This year’s women’s top seed is hometown favorite Ashleigh Barty, the 23-year-old who won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2019. But she faces a tough road, in the same half of the draw as Serena and defending champion Naomi Osaka, who’s seeded third this year.

The first round on the women’s side will also deliver an encore of one of last year’s most endearing matchups, with 15-year-old American Coco Gauff once again slated to square off against her idol, Venus Williams.

One of the most exciting players to emerge on the women’s side will not be in Melbourne this year. U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada has withdrawn due to a lingering knee injury.

How to watch the 2020 Australian Open:

Live Stream

• ESPN+

• ESPN3

• ESPN App

ESPN+ and ESPN3, streaming on the ESPN App, will combine to present over 1,400 hours of coverage of every Australian Open match in singles, doubles, juniors, legends and wheelchair competitions, including all three doubles’ championships, the boys’ and girls’ singles championships and the wheelchair championships.

Completed matches will also be available for on-demand viewing on ESPN+ and ESPN3.

Schedule

Sunday, January 19 to Sunday, February 2

First ball to last ball each day, starting at 7 p.m. ET each evening. Up ton 16 courts on ESPN+ and ESPN3, on the ESPN App.

TV Broadcast (all times ET)

ESPN’s new broadcast days begin at 6 a.m. ET.

That means, for example, that the men’s semifinal #1 listed on Wednesday, January 29 at 3:30 a.m. ET happens Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

Sunday, January 19

ESPN2: Early-round play — 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Monday, January 20

ESPN2: Same-day early-round play from 2-5 p.m, followed by live action starting at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21

ESPN2: Same-day early-round play from 2-5 p.m, followed by live action starting at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22

ESPN2: Same-day early-round play from 2-5 p.m, followed by live action starting at 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 23

ESPN2: Same-day early-round play from 2-5 p.m, followed by live action starting at 9 p.m.

Friday, January 24

ESPN2: Same-day early-round play from 1-4 p.m, followed by live action starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

ESPN2: Same-day early-round play from 9 a.m.-noon, followed by Round of 16 live action starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

ESPN2: Same-day Round of 16 play from 9-11 a.m., followed by Round of 16 live action starting at 9 p.m.

Monday, January 27

ESPN2: Same-day Round of 16 play from 2-5 p.m., followed by Quarterfinal live action from 9 p.m-2 a.m. and 3-6 a.m.

Tuesday, January 28

ESPN2: Same-day Quarterfinal play from 2-5 p.m., followed by Quarterfinal live action from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. and 3:30-6 a.m.

Wednesday, January 29

ESPN2: Same-day Quarterfinal play from 2-5 p.m.

ESPN2: Women’s Semifinal – 10 p.m.

ESPN: Men’s Semifinal #1 – 3:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 30

ESPN2: Men’s Semifinal #1 encore – 2-5 p.m.

ESPN: Men’s Semifinal #2 – 3:30 a.m.

Friday, January 31

ESPN2: Men’s Semifinal #2 encore – 2-5 p.m.

ESPN: Women’s Championship – 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, February 1

ESPN2: Women’s Championship encore – 8-11 a.m.

ESPN: Men’s Championship – 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, February 2

ESPN2: Men’s Championship encore – 8 a.m.-noon

WATCH NOW

Source