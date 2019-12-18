How To Win In The 2020 Bull Stock Market

Confetti falls at the close of trading at the Chicago Board of Trade on Dec. 31, 2009. Photographer: … [+] John Zich/Bloomberg

BLOOMBERG NEWS

It’s time to get active with a new mindset and approach. Most current investing commentaries today are shades of past trends, thinking and assumptions. Ignore them, as well as the attempts to connect the dots in the mislabeled “overlong” bull market.

What’s coming is the return of a real bull market – not one that merely rises, but one that generates excitement and optimism among diverse stocks. In this classic bull market, active investors and speculators will develop portfolios by discerning and weighting individual stock opportunities – not by settling for a passive assemblage of stock index “components.”

For additional information, see my previous articles listed at the end of this write-up

How to profit from the 2020 bull market:

Stop paying attention to the current market analyses and, especially, the economy and market forecasts. All this top-down talk has become repetitive and is now misleading.

Stop thinking about the Federal Reserve. The Fed is past being a force for stocks, except for its positive push for more inflation. (Bonds are in a bind, though, because of rising longer-term interest rates that will push down bond prices.)

Stop worrying about President Trump’s tariff-trade tweets. Their time is past. Thanks to the impeachment trial, Republican senators will recapture the Senate’s lost power to control U.S. trade agreements and tariffs. (See “Get Excited About U.S. Economy And Stocks – Senate To Regain Tariff Powers” for explanation.) That shift will be a powerful, positive one.

Start focusing on the bottom-up issues, particularly company stocks that offer (1) unique growth prospects (driven by management strategies, exclusive products/services and innovation) and (2) unique values (primarily caused by investor neglect or dislike – i.e., a contrarian approach).

Start considering actively managed funds, the winners in classic bull markets, by…

Remembering that traditional company analysis carried out by experienced professionals at an investment management firm can both identify superior stocks to own and weed out the ones to avoid

Ignoring past performance comparisons (because they have been overly affected by generalized, random and Fed/political interference)

Ignoring fund expenses (growth fund managers that charge 1% or more can produce superior returns that are multiples of those fees in a classic bull market)

Start regarding 2020 as a watershed year, different (and better) than most of the post-recession years that preceded it – except 2013, which serves as a good example of what could be coming. The stock market performance in the other years was heavily influenced by positive and negative economic, business, financial, political and international developments and concerns. That cluttered stage now is being cleared of those issues, allowing company analysis to regain the spotlight.

The bottom line

Expect 2020 to be the beginning of a new bull market with the focus, interest, commentary and excitement being company-centric.

While previous years had attempted breakouts of a classic growth stock market, they were stopped short by top-down effects and concerns. Nevertheless, it has been just a matter of time before such a bull market takes hold again. Now looks to be the perfect time for that to happen.

My additional articles that provide backdrop to this write-up:

Source